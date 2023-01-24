Eskom board and CEO De Ruyter to face Scopa amid power crisis
CAPE TOWN - The Eskom board and outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter will face MPs for the first time this year when they appear before Parliament’s finance watchdog, Scopa, on Tuesday morning.
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will meet with Eskom's leadership to discuss a number of outstanding matters following last year’s oversight visit.
The current power cuts and plans to make it permanent are also expected to feature prominently.
Last year, Scopa received a briefing from Eskom on progress with implementing the standing committee's 23 recommendations following a previous oversight visit Scopa made in 2019.
Among the recommendations is that contracts should be managed properly by suitably skilled and qualified people to ensure that expiring contracts are identified timeously and that the appointment of contractors be done through an open market process.
Another recommendation is that skilled personnel must be employed in the supply chain management unit at head office and at different projects.
Scopa also wants previous employees who left Eskom and have been implicated in malfeasance to have criminal charges instituted against them.
The Scopa meeting comes as the power utility grapples with its worst-ever load shedding.
It also follows plans to have power cuts implemented permanently for the next two years, a move that has been rejected by political parties and labour unions.
Parliament’s public enterprises committee is also expected to pay Eskom a visit at its headquarters to get an update on plans to end the power cuts.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom board and CEO De Ruyter to face Scopa amid power crisis
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Local
Prasa whistle-blower has 'mixed feelings' about arbitration case victory
An arbitration award was handed down on 30 January that exonerated Martha Ngoye, the suspended head of Legal, Risk and Compliance at Prasa.Read More
WATCH: Son teaches his mother how to stream Netflix on TV
A video is going viral of a mother being taught how to use a smart television to stream Netflix and other services.Read More
Eskom's state of disaster declaration won't speed up its legacy issues - analyst
Since the beginning of 2023, South Africans have grappled with rolling power cuts as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.Read More
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review
'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'Read More
Prosecuting authorities not equipped to handle medical cases - SAMA
The South African Medical association is against the criminal prosecution of medical professionals conducting medical procedures.Read More
PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel
According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the commercial suppliers it buys smaller quantities from.Read More
'She's a trailblazer': Justice Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA
President Ramaphosa has nominated Justice Mahube Molemela as the next president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
It's a quagga! Vergelegen has welcomed its first quagga foal
Vergelegen Wine Estate has had an addition to its quagga herd with the first baby born on the farm since they joined the project.Read More
Still on a tight budget? Here's four free things to do in Joburg
Whether you're an art lover or looking for something outdoors, you don't need to break the bank to have a fun.Read More