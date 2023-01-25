Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday'

25 January 2023 5:25 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Back to the Future
John DeLorean
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What is your favorite iconic sports car of all time?

Delorean - a rear-engined sports car - was manufactured by the Delorean Motor Company (DMC) under John Delorean.

The sports car with winged doors was popularly used in the sci-fi comedy Back to the Future (1985).

Check out these 10 sports cars featured in movies:

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.




