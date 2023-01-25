Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday'
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is your favorite iconic sports car of all time?
Delorean - a rear-engined sports car - was manufactured by the Delorean Motor Company (DMC) under John Delorean.
The sports car with winged doors was popularly used in the sci-fi comedy Back to the Future (1985).
Check out these 10 sports cars featured in movies:
The DeLorean released this day in 1981: pic.twitter.com/wv4l8xA6Hv' Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) January 21, 2023
