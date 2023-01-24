[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C
Likely a record no one was chasing after, the Chinese city of Mohe has achieved the dubious honour of becoming the coldest city in the nation.
On Sunday, 23 January 2023, Mohe in China’s Heilongjiang province saw its temperature drop to a frigid -53°C.
The city held the previous record for the coldest place in China with only a slightly better temperature reading of -52.3°C, which was established in 1969.
Mohe known as "China's North Pole" is one of the few locations in China with a subarctic climate and is known for its long, severe winters.
Unsurprisingly, Mohe is considered the coldest place in China, with winters known to last as long as eight months.
The cold months start early for the northern hemisphere city with a mid-October kick-off and the freezing temperatures only start improving in late April or early May.
The average temperature in Mohe remains below freezing for seven months out of the year, and there are only about 90 days per year without snow.
Somewhat surprisingly, the eternal winter of Mohe attracts tourists year-round, with many visitors migrating toward the city's ice-themed attractions.
Some 10 000 tourists make there way there in hopes of seeing the aurora borealis which is visible on occasion.
The extreme cold, even for Mohe, has spurred China's meteorological authority to issue alerts for plunging temperatures, and city officials are also hard at work ensuring heating and water services remain uninterrupted.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C
