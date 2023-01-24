Plan ahead when travelling





Lara-Jameson -MAP-pexels

From the South African context, peak travel time is traditionally considered any travelling that takes place outside of the school holidays or peak summer months. Lynette Machiri, customer experience director at Flight Centre Travel

Machiri says that we are still in the peak season and it will remain busy until March.

She adds that it helps to plan ahead just to see where you can maximise. Also, you need to ensure that you book ahead of time as supply and demand plays a big role.

Always check what is the best time to travel so you can plan for the destination and remember that South African peak season is not necessarily peak season overseas. Lynette Machiri, customer experience director at Flight Centre Travel

You always also have to consider a destination because that will also determine when the peak season and off peak season is for that destination. Lynette Machiri, customer experience director at Flight Centre Travel

South Africa remains a year-round destination for travel, so there is always something for everyone despite what season it is, adds Machiri.