More integrated response needed to fight crime

Muntingh says we need a more integrated ministry that looks at the entire criminal justice system .

He says this is not specifically with regards to the current minister, but the position as a whole.

We need to look at it more broadly to enable a more integrated response to crime in the country. Lukas Muntingh, Associate Professor and ACJR Project Coordinator at UWC

He says that while there was a need for a minister of police during the transition to democracy, as there were security concerns such as a risk of insurrection within the security service, the situation and risks have changed.

Muntingh believes that if the minister of police was replaced by a ministry covering the entirety of the criminal justice system, and there was stronger cooperation between the police and the National Prosecuting authority, we could see a higher number of meaningful prosecutions.

