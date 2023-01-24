Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Lifestyle

Depression, like any other chronic illness, relies on medication - psychiatrist

24 January 2023 1:34 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Mental health
Medication
Mental illness
antidepressants

There is no such thing as an over-reliance on anti-depressant medication, according to one psychiatrist.

Clement Manyathela speaks to psychiatrist Dr Clementine Chawane.

Chawane explains that depression, like other chronic illnesses such diabetes and HIV, is managed through a consistent dose of medication.

It’s same concept as saying somebody who is HIV positive is reliant on ARVS to be healthy.

Clementine Chawane, Psychiatrist

Depression is a chronic illness and is an illness like HIV, Diabetes and hypertension.

Clementine Chawane, Psychiatrist
FILE: Hand, Tablets capsule. Picture: Pixabay
FILE: Hand, Tablets capsule. Picture: Pixabay

She says the rule of thumb when a patient wants to go off a prescribed dose of anti-depressants is that it should only be considered after six months. This is because only 20% of patients react to first round of medication.

Science says we must at least give these patients six months of education, Chawane explains.

Listen to the full audio above for more.




