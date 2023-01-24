Depression, like any other chronic illness, relies on medication - psychiatrist
Clement Manyathela speaks to psychiatrist Dr Clementine Chawane.
Chawane explains that depression, like other chronic illnesses such diabetes and HIV, is managed through a consistent dose of medication.
It’s same concept as saying somebody who is HIV positive is reliant on ARVS to be healthy.Clementine Chawane, Psychiatrist
Depression is a chronic illness and is an illness like HIV, Diabetes and hypertension.Clementine Chawane, Psychiatrist
She says the rule of thumb when a patient wants to go off a prescribed dose of anti-depressants is that it should only be considered after six months. This is because only 20% of patients react to first round of medication.
Science says we must at least give these patients six months of education, Chawane explains.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/hand-tablets-capsules-health-3632914/
More from Lifestyle
Are your sneakers walking and talking? Experts share tips for squeaky sneakers
Liezel van der Westhuizen shares experts tips with Africa Melane to stop sneakers from squeaking...it's not Q20 or silicone spray.Read More
Praise and applause for the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s AGT All Stars performance
The group from Limpopo took to the 'America’s Got Talent All Stars' stage on Monday, performing one of their original songs, 'We Will Rise' - a song about the resilience of the human spirit.Read More
[LISTEN] Medium speaks to tearful callers seeking closure from family members
A number of tearful and emotional callers got their snippet of closure.Read More
Forgetful? Eat 'MIND' foods to help with age-related memory loss and dementia
Nutrition experts reveal the 'MIND diet' AKA... the types of food you should eat to help increase cognitive function as you age.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features.Read More
[DIY] How to build a homework desk for your child
Looking for your next DIY project?Read More
Top-selling cars of 2022... Suzuki snapping at the heels of Toyota and VW
If you are looking for a new car for 2023, the top choices for 2022 may give an idea of what to look out for.Read More
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!
SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.Read More
Magneto lamps are the heroes of loadshedding (8 million sold, and counting!)
The Magneto rechargeable LED lantern has become a necessity in homes and small businesses over the course of the last decade.Read More