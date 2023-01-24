South Africa has the third most powerful passport in Africa





Depending on where you were born, a passport can award you more travel liberties than others across the globe.

A passport is a document issued by a national government for international travel, however, not all are created equally.

Passports do not only certify the holder’s identity and nationality, but it gives other nations assurance that you are a legal citizen of your country of origin.

Global citizenship and residence advisory company Henley & Partners has thus compiled a list, the Henley Passport Index, which represents countries with the easiest access to international travel.

To calculate the score Henley & Partners take each passport and ranks them on the total number of destinations that the holder can access visa-free.

If no visa is required to enter a travel destination, a score of 1 is allocated. This includes passport holders who can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit or an electronic travel authority (ETA) upon entry.

Where a visa is required or where a passport holder must apply for a government-approved electronic visa (e-visa) before departure, a score of 0 is given. The same applies if they need pre-departure approval for a visa on arrival.

Globally, Japan has the most powerful passport in the world with Singapore and South Korea coming in closely behind.

While in Africa, Seychelles leads with the strongest passport followed by Mauritius and then South Africa.

A list of the 10 most powerful African passports.

1.Seychelles

Mauritius South Africa Botswana Namibia Lesotho Malawi Kenya Tanzania Zambia

