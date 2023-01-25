Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League





Clement Manyathela speaks with Democratic Alliance Spokesperson Richard Newton and Convenor of the ANCYL Task Team, president Nonceba Mhlauli.

About 3000 people joined the Democratic Alliance at Mary Fitzgerald Square to march against load shedding on Wednesday.

The DA says it is protesting at Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD against power cuts and cadre deployment, which it argues contributes to the crisis.

DA spokesperson Richard Newton says the party is not looking for confrontation but seeks to hold the governing party to account.

Cadre deployment is one of the reasons we are in this mess with electricity and energy. Richard Newton, DA spokesperson

Defending from what? Defending it from the truth? We are not coming there to do anything. Richard Newton, DA spokesperson

DA supporters gather at Mary Fitzgerald Square in the Johannesburg CBD for their protest march to the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters on 25 January 2023. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

Meanwhile, the ANCYL Task Team president Nonceba Mhlauli says the ANCYL is there to redirect the DA’s misguided protest action.

She says that opposition parties such as the DA are grandstanding in an effort to being down the ANC.

Mhlauli says, while the party shares South Africa’s frustration with power cuts, Eskom is not entirely governed by the ANC-led government.

Eskom is not governed at Luthuli house; Eskom is being governed by the state. Nonceba Mhlauli, ANCYL Task Team President

We share the frustrations of South Africans with regard to the energy crisis... Nonceba Mhlauli, ANCYL Task Team President

Hundreds of DA supporters have now gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald square in the Jo’burg CBD. They are expected to start marching towards Luthuli House within this hour. ND pic.twitter.com/x9qZX82vPR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2023

Scroll up to listen to the audio.