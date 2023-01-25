Bury the dead within four days, says funeral body amid power cuts and heatwave





The South African Funeral Practitioners Association (Safpa) is encouraging South Africans to bury their loved ones within four days of their passing.

This is a result of load shedding and a rise in temperatures due to the heatwave.

Bodies are decaying much faster and funeral parlours are struggling to ensure bodies are buried with minimal decay, the industry body said.

Last year was South Africa’s most load shedding-intensive year and the start of 2023 has been no different, with six days of stage 6, so far.