[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ECDs eligible for govt subsidies could remedy SA’s unequal society Unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres receive a much-needed boost in equalising quality childcare in South Africa... 25 January 2023 5:00 PM
Isolating hospitals from loadshedding may mean more power cuts for YOU Certain hospitals being exempt from loadshedding is not entirely possible because they form part of the distribution network, says... 25 January 2023 4:53 PM
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
View all Local
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA The DA will march to Luthuli House on Wednesday to demand an end to load shedding which has crippled the lives of South Africans. 25 January 2023 7:36 AM
View all Politics
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise. 25 January 2023 8:34 PM
Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends. 25 January 2023 4:47 PM
#PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis The DA blames the ruling ANC for the crisis which started 15 long years ago. 25 January 2023 10:44 AM
View all Business
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin. 25 January 2023 4:51 PM
LISTEN: For richer or poorer The age-old question rears its ugly head "Does money make or break a marriage or a relationship?" 25 January 2023 1:25 PM
Outdo yourself this Valentine's Day Toss the fake red roses and white teddy bear, we're talking the real deal here. If you want to pull out all the stops this V-Day,... 25 January 2023 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Star-studded red carpet celebrates the return of Kings of Joburg Kings of Joburg makes its return to Netflix on 27 January. 23 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas. 25 January 2023 10:06 AM
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister? A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic. 25 January 2023 8:01 AM
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969. 24 January 2023 11:52 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?

25 January 2023 8:55 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Eskom
Blackouts
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
100 years old

A summarised timeline of key events in the development of Eskom.

In light of current events and the fact that Eskom is soon approaching a century of existence, we look at a brief summary of key events in its development and history.

Pre-1923:

The discovery of gold in 1886 saw prospectors flocking together in search of fortune. This led to mining companies building small independent power stations to supply the industry.

In 1906, The VFP (Victoria Falls Power Company) purchases these smaller power stations with the intention of supplying power to mines at a profit.

The VFP builds four thermal plants to centralise supply to mining operations.

The Transvaal Colonial Government passes the Power Act, defining electricity as a public service and giving the government the power to expropriate private electricity companies.

The VFP establishes the Simmerpan Control Centre which would later develop into the Eskom Control Centre.

Jan Smut’s government passes the Electricity Act of 1922, which gave government control and regulation over electricity generation and supply by establishing a parastatal electricity industry.

On 6 March 1923, the Government Gazette announces the establishment of the Electricity Supply Commission (ESCOM) with the intent of establishing an electric rail system and creating an iron and steel industry under the leadership of Dr Hendrik Johannes Van Der Bijl.

1923-1932:

The first two power stations built by ESCOM in 1927, the temporary Malieveldspruit and the larger Sabie River Gorge hydroelectric stations, come into operation.

Along with ESCOM’s Witbank power station, designed and operated by VFP, ESCOM becomes the world’s cheapest electricity supplier.

Developments in the mining industry and the discovery of new gold sources lead to higher power demand.

1933-1942:

ESCOM provides capital to the VFP to design, build and run new power stations which would expand its supply from Delmas to Klerksdorp.

Table Bay Power Station starts operation and the now upgraded Salt River power station combine to provide electricity to the Cape Municipality.

Work begins on the Vaal Power Station, and Klip Power Station is commissioned. Durban's supply was meant to increase with a second power station in Congella but was delayed by parts being commandeered by Great Britain for the war effort.

1943-1952:

ESCOM faces difficulties caused by World War Two. Supply shortages and difficulty obtaining parts saw its development fall behind demand.

Later in the decade, the creation of the Vaal Power Station, the expansion at Congella, and the acquisition of the West Bank Power Station and Kimberley’s Central Power Station allows ESCOM to expand its supply to major municipalities.

The use of the Atomic Bomb and the discovery of nuclear power generation increase the demand for uranium which can be found in gold mines. Mining companies have increased power demands in order to refine it.

Klip Power Station is commissioned, set to be the biggest power station in the southern hemisphere.

1953 to 1962:

ESCOM Committees investigate nuclear power as an option for South Africa.

ESCOM starts interconnecting power stations and implementing new transmission technology to pool together municipalities, allowing for more efficient supply.

The Komati Power Station is commissioned.

1963 to 1972:

Ingagane, Camden, Grootvlei, and Hedrina power stations are constructed and begin supplying the grid.

Later in this period, ESCOM built the Grootvlei and Arnot power stations which utilized newer technology.

Advancements in technology allowed for more efficient transmission and leads to the creation of a national grid.

The Electricity Act is amended to allow ESCOM to supply electricity to adjoining territories. Construction on the Hendrik Verwoerd Hydro Station, later known as Gariep, begins.

The government approves atomic energy research and development; the decision is made to construct Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

1973 to 1982:

ESCOM starts utilising new technology and creating larger six-pack power stations, building Duvha and Kriel power stations.

In 1975, ESCOM experiences a grid failure that left the entire country without power for 24 hours, forcing a revision of their transmission system.

ESCOM builds Megawatt Park as its headquarters.

A rise in electricity prices raises questions about ESCOM’s efficiency and expenditure. The Board of Trade and Industries investigates the supply of electricity.

Construction begins on Lethabo, Matimba, and Kendal power stations to make up for delays in the construction of Koeberg power station.

1983 to 1992:

Decreased generation and interruptions in electricity supply leads to a Commission of Inquiry into the supply of electricity to investigate ESCOM’s costs and plant performance.

This commission led to the creation of the Electricity Council, an independent organisation board of control that overhauled the ESCOM’s structure and expenditure.

The ESCOM business model changes to reflect modern standard business practices and the entity is renamed "Eskom".

1993 to 2002:

Kendal and Majuba power stations are completed and begin supplying the national grid.

Eskom begins the widespread electrification of homes.

The National Electricity Regulator replaces the Electricity Council.

Eskom starts making submissions to the government for investment to prevent electricity shortages by 2007.

Eskom enters partnerships with other southern African nations to supply electricity to empower industry in Africa.

The Eskom Conversion Act is signed (2002), changing Eskom into a public company with share capital, and a board of directors, appointed by a minister to serve as the governance structure.

Eskom becomes a corporation.

2003 to 2012:

Rolling blackouts began near the end of 2007.

Camden, Grootvlei, and Komati power stations are put back into service to help cope with peak demand.

Eskom continues the process of electrification in pursuit of the government’s universal access goal.

NERSA is founded as a regulator of all energy supply industries.

Gourikwa and Ankerlig, the first open-cycle gas turbine power stations, starts supplying power to the grid.

Construction of Medupi and Kusile power stations starts in 2007.

Upgrades to Canden, Komati, and Arnot are commissioned to increase generation capacity.

2013 to present:

The Grootvlei Power Station is upgraded and put back into service after being decommissioned for two decades.

Eskom puts the emergency open cycle gas turbines into service after not meeting power demand during peak periods.

Eskom is hampered by strikes in the transport and mining sectors, threatening the coal supply.

Eskom begins switching customers to prepaid metering.

Due to a plethora of complicated, interrelated reasons, including sabotage, coal theft and coal fraud, Eskom is forced into increasing rolling blackouts due to low generation capacity that does not meet peak power demand, leading to current events.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?




25 January 2023 8:55 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Eskom
Blackouts
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
100 years old

More from Business

Cyber security, cyber attack Picture: Pixabay.com

Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked

25 January 2023 8:34 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sdecoret/123rf

ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'

25 January 2023 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aamulya/123rf

Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals

25 January 2023 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly

25 January 2023 5:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO of TymeBank, about the partnership with TFG.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership

25 January 2023 4:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League

25 January 2023 10:55 AM

The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The DA marched in protest of high loadshedding levels. Picture: @helenzille/twitter

#PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis

25 January 2023 10:44 AM

The DA blames the ruling ANC for the crisis which started 15 long years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

Do YOU provide jobs? Employers' Association launches load shedding impact survey

25 January 2023 8:00 AM

The National Employers' Association of SA wants to know the real impact of load shedding on businesses that provide jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) takes over the streets of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: iWitness

ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA

25 January 2023 7:36 AM

The DA will march to Luthuli House on Wednesday to demand an end to load shedding which has crippled the lives of South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane's Build One SA joins legal battle against Eskom

25 January 2023 7:12 AM

National Energy regulator Nersa and Eskom are facing legal battles set to be heard by the Northern Gauteng High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League

Business Politics

[LISTEN] This ONE MINUTE workout is the shortest exercise ever... or is it?

Health & Fitness

ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'

Technology Business

EWN Highlights

Mantashe suggests SA imports excess energy from neighbouring countries

25 January 2023 7:54 PM

Shortage of beds at universities due to govt failure: EFFSC

25 January 2023 7:34 PM

Eskom to implement sproradic stage 4 and stage 5 load shedding from Thurs to Sun

25 January 2023 7:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA