



Load shedding is having a crippling effect on business and the economy.

Small businesses are battling to stay afloat due to the rise in cost of electricity and alternative energy sources.

More businesses are likely to close its doors if load shedding persists at current levels.

Copyright: noonie / 123rf

The impact load shedding is having on the economy has been well documented,

Small businesses in particular, are struggling to survive as the cost to keep the business afloat continues to rise.

Businesses are having to spend money on alternative energy sources like generators and invertors to continue operating.

Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters says small businesses are more focused on staying afloat than making a profit.

It is a significant problem at a high level. Costs are increasing, income is reducing, and it's effectively constraining our economic growth. Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters.

This is really impacting the small business environment significantly. We had Covid in 2020. We then had the civil unrest and riots and floods in KZN. Now we've got power failures that have gone from two hours maybe every couple of days to four, six or ten hours every day. Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters.

If we don't come up with a solution very quickly, tis is going to have a lot of downstream negative impacts to our country. Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Franchises lament additional costs it has to bear due to power cuts