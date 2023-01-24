Why are so many foreign dignitaries visiting Africa at the moment?
-
U.S Treasury-Secretary, Janet Yellen is in town this week, having also visited Zambia.
-
Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov is also in Pretoria
It feels like the old days again, with foreign dignitaries arriving in South Africa by the plane load.
Among them is the U.S Treasury-Secretary, Janet Yellen who's in town this week.
A U.S charm offensive in Africa, visiting South Africa and Zambia this week as well.
The Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov is also in the country as well.
So what are they doing in Africa? Can Africa provide business or financial opportunities?
They say she's in Zambia to discuss Chinese debt, because they know that when China is owed by Africa, there is a gap they can fill. Just bear in mind, this is about the power shift from the west to the east.Victor Kgomoeswana, marketing and communication executive director at University of Limpopo.
Every time China makes some gains on international relations with Africa, with its trade now over $250bn, America is looking to regain some of that.Victor Kgomoeswana, marketing and communication executive director at University of Limpopo.
Where you have an indebted country, Americans would like to know if they can't find a way to patch up.Victor Kgomoeswana, marketing and communication executive director at University of Limpopo.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why are so many foreign dignitaries visiting Africa at the moment?
Source : Wikimedia Commons: @Federalreserve
