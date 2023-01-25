ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA
Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Why is the DA marching to Luthuli House, and not the Eskom head office?
The answer, says Steenhuisen, is simple – it's not an Eskom problem, it's an ANC problem, and to tackle a problem, you need to head to the source.
The march will commence at 10 am today (Wednesday).
Steenhuisen further explains the reasons for the ANC being the target of the march.
The destruction of Eskom was "engineered" at Luthuli House through outdated policies and "disgusting" corruption, he says.
If you're serious about tackling the problem, you need to go straight to the source of the problem.John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
Almost every single problem that has beset Eskom, bringing about 15 years of load shedding, can be traced back directly to things that have emanated from Luthuli House. We don't have an Eskom problem, or a Nersa problem, we've got an ANC problem.John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
It's their [ANC] incompetence, it's their cadre deployment and it's their corruption that has left us with the situation where we don't have electricity.John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
We haven't had a single day this year without load shedding.John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
I can say without a shadow of a doubt that if we continue on the current trajectory... we're going to be sitting with load shedding for another 15 years.John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
Prof Sethulego Matebesi, a political analyst at the University of the Free State, says that this march might bring slight pressure on the ANC to deal with the matter, but doesn't see direct, immediate change as a result of it.
He says the DA could possibly have ulterior motives in initiating this march, considering the national election next year.
I don't think we will see direct benefits immediately because of the DA's march today.Prof Sethulego Matebesi, political analyst and Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State
Maybe this is the starting point for the Democratic Alliance to suddenly come alive, in terms of mobilising South Africans.Prof Sethulego Matebesi, political analyst and Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State
