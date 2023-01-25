Man accused of running child sex ring targeted Sunninghill pool, court hears
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how a man accused of running a child sex ring targeted a swimming school in Sunninghill.
Fifty-two-year-old Gerhard Ackerman is standing trial for 700 counts of charges including rape, human trafficking, distribution and production of child pornography.
He is also accused of attempted murder for allegedly handing boys over for sex with an HIV-positive client, acting judge, Paul Kennedy.
Kennedy was one of the lawyers working on the State Capture commission.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2023
The accused before court, Gerrie Ackerman is accused of having been a link between the teenage boys and adult men. He is accused of watching, encouraging, and partaking in the sex with minors. @motso_modise https://t.co/3ktOUf3WKw
State prosecutor, Advocate Valencia Dube, read all 740 counts to Ackerman over the first two days of trial.
Two of those counts claim that in July 2018, the 52-year-old entered the Wahoo swimming school in Sunninghill, where he allegedly exposed his naked private parts to the boys, taking videos of himself performing sexual acts on himself.
He is also facing a charge of malicious damage to property for allegedly damaging the boom gate at the school when he allegedly fled after staff caught him.
On Wednesday, a police clinical psychologist will continue with her testimony where she will advise the court on the victim’s fitness to testify.
This article first appeared on EWN : Man accused of running child sex ring targeted Sunninghill pool, court hears
