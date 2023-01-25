Funeral parlours call for shorter burial times amid heat wave and power cuts
Lester Kiewit speaks to Monageng Legae, South African Funeral Practitioners Association chairperson.
-
Funeral practitioners are asking for families to bury their loved ones within four days.
-
Loadshedding is impacting their ability to safely store bodies.
The combination of heavy loadshedding and heat waves in parts of the country are putting strain on the funeral industry as it becomes challenging to keep bodies at the correct temperature.
Legae says that while all funeral parlours do have backup power supply, these systems are having to work at full capacity and the change in electricity supply makes it difficult to maintain the temperature of their fridges.
Go and look if the temperature [on your household refrigerator] has actually maintained with this on and off that is happening. It would be impractical for our community members to think we as funeral practitioners are not also suffering the same thing.Monageng Legae, Chairperson - South African Funeral Practitioners Association
He adds that it is not just storage of bodies that is impacted by loadshedding, their call times are also taking longer because of the traffic when the traffic lights are not working.
He adds that the cost of running a funeral parlour is rising and this unfortunately causes the costs to rise for the clients.
He says that shortening the wait time to bury the body to around four days could help manage this situation.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Funeral parlours call for shorter burial times amid heat wave and power cuts
