Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent.

The ship was thought to be heading to South Africa for joint military exercises .

The ship is carrying Zircon hypersonic missiles.

Picture: Светлана Красивая from Pixabay

According to Gilchrist the war ship is carrying what Russian president Vladimir Putin calls unstoppable hypersonic Zircon missiles, which can travel at around 10 000 km an hour.

This ship was thought to be intended to head to South Africa for joint naval exercises, but seems to have abruptly turned to the right.

How far it goes across the Atlantic would be one of those questions that the top brass in the military will be asking. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign Correspondent

Gilchrist says this ship was being closely monitored by the NATO navies of the United Kingdom, Norway, and France.

He adds that there are a number of possible reasons this ship is crossing the Atlantic such as being lost, a show of strength from the Russian military, a show of intention to wage war or even a defection like in the film "the Hunt for Red October".

