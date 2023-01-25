[WATCH] Man sparks outrage over privacy after filming in gym locker room
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Did you know that it is prohibited to record yourself in a locker room of a gym facility?
This interaction turned ugly when the man tells the others to move out of his camera shot.
People have the right to privacy in a locker room. They should NEVER have to worry about you filming. Gyms need to start enforcing this. pic.twitter.com/BHfVKggCm1' Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) January 24, 2023
