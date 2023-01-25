North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Temperatures across much of Asia have plummeted to below -30C, with the coldest weather ravaging North Korea.

On Monday, Northern China recorded record-low temperatures.

© fotokostic/123rf.com

We are talking temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius … Northern China has already recorded a low minus 50 degrees Celsius. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

Japan is another country in Asia expected to experience extremely cold weather this week.

