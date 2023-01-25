Oh no! Fuel hike on the cards
Bad news for motorists as the Central Energy Fund (CEF) predicts a hike across all unleaded fuel types.
While it is difficult to predict exactly how big the increase will be, it is estimated that 95 unleaded petrol will increase by about 25 cents and 93 unleaded petrol will increase by about 32 cents a litre.
The fund suggests that diesel will decrease by about six cents a litre while illuminating paraffin will cost eight cents more.
It is reported that the combination of the rising global price of oil and the average rand value against the dollar are contributing factors.
The official prices will be confirmed at a later stage.
According to the Automobile Association of South Africa, these are the current fuel and diesel prices (as of 4 January):
- 93 unleaded petrol: R21,10 (inland); R20,45 (coastal)
- 95 unleaded petrol: R21,40 (inland); 20,75 (coastal)
- Diesel 500ppm: R21,23 (inland); R20,58 (coastal)
- Diesel 50ppm: R21,42 (inland); R20,78 (coastal)
This article first appeared on 947 : Oh no! Fuel hike on the cards
Source : CapeTalk/Qama Qukula
