Watch: Hundreds of DA supporters gather for load shedding march to Luthuli House
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters have gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in the Johannesburg CBD.
The official opposition plans to stage a demonstration outside the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House over power cuts.
It claims the governing party failed to fulfill its promise to resolve the country's energy crisis.
BANTER AND CHANTING
The hundreds of DA members are seemingly excited, with many of them smiling and laughing as they share banter among themselves.
The DA said that it expected between 4,000 and 5,000 people to form part of the demonstration.
Hundreds of DA supporters have now gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald square in the Jo’burg CBD. They are expected to start marching towards Luthuli House within this hour. ND pic.twitter.com/x9qZX82vPR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2023
Genoeg is genoeg! Today we are marching to #endloadshedding🇿🇦#PowerToThePeopleMarch pic.twitter.com/aidcmmAqCJ— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 25, 2023
There's noise everywhere amid the singing and dancing.
The DA's Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, was heard leading chants against the ANC and its leaders.
There is a high police presence at the square, but the party has roped in the services of a private security company, amid concerns of a possible confrontation between its supporters and ANC members.
LUTHULI HOUSE 'GROUND ZERO'
DA leader John Steenhuisen said Luthuli House was "ground zero" of South Africa's electricity crisis.
"If you're serious about tackling the problem, you need to go straight to the source of the problem, and Luthuli House is ground zero of the electricity crisis in South Africa.
"That's where the destruction of Eskom was engineered through the terrible outdated policy, through disgusting greed and corruption, and above all, through the deployment of useless and criminal cadres to the power utility.
"It's also where the dirty Hitachi deal was hatched," Steenhuisen said.
DA Provincial Leader Tertuis Simmers called on South Africans to join today's demonstrations.
"We are taking these frustrations straight to the origins of everything that is wrong with our country - the ANC. We have had enough of the way in which the ANC governs, and it is high time that things change," Simmers said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Watch: Hundreds of DA supporters gather for load shedding march to Luthuli House
Source : @Our_DA/Twitter
ECDs eligible for govt subsidies could remedy SA’s unequal society
Unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres receive a much-needed boost in equalising quality childcare in South Africa.Read More
Isolating hospitals from loadshedding may mean more power cuts for YOU
Certain hospitals being exempt from loadshedding is not entirely possible because they form part of the distribution network, says energy analyst.Read More
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer
Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end?Read More
Tips and tricks for small businesses amid loadshedding.
Small businesses often bear the brunt of loadshedding because they do not have the contingency plans some bigger businesses have.Read More
Oh no! Fuel hike on the cards
Motorists should expect an increase in the price of fuel in February.Read More
#PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis
The DA blames the ruling ANC for the crisis which started 15 long years ago.Read More
[WATCH] Man sparks outrage over privacy after filming in gym locker room
A video of a man recording himself to gauge his fitness while two other men are changing in a locker room is going viral.Read More
Joburg City Power disconnects electricity to Reef, Johannesburg hotels
The utility kicked off the campaign last week, when it disconnected power to businesses in Alexandra.Read More
Funeral parlours call for shorter burial times amid heat wave and power cuts
High temperatures and no power are a disastrous combination for funeral parlours.Read More