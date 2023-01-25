[LISTEN] This ONE MINUTE workout is the shortest exercise ever... or is it?
On Early Breakfast with Africa Melane, our resident fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen shares the shortest fitness hack: the one-minute workout!
Listen to the conversation below to understand exactly how it's done.
So, what's this all about?
Van der Westhuizen relays what scientists have reported:
1) There is a study proving that just 60 seconds (one minute) of any exercise can help increase your fitness levels.
2) There's specific research showing that just 18 minutes of intense training was recorded over six weeks.
3) This six weeks of training reportedly had a positive impact on endurance capacity and lowered blood pressure levels among participants who were involved in the study.
Scientists involved in the study also said that...
We like to think of it as fitting exercise around your life instead of fitting your life around exercise.Martin Gibala, Professor of Kinesiology - McMaster University
But is there a catch?
In short, there is.
Van der Westhuizen breaks down the workout steps for us, revealing that t.e.c.h.n.i.c.a.l.l.y, this workout is more than just a minute.
Let's get to what the "one minute" workout entails:
1) Always warm up for two minutes.
2) Move at a moderate pace for two minutes.
3) Go as fast as you can (high intensity moves) for 20 seconds.
4) Slow down for two minutes.
5) Go high intensity again for 20 seconds.
6) Slow down/recover for two minutes.
7) Go high intensity again for 20 seconds.
8) Cool down for three minutes.
So, if our calculations are correct, the entire workout takes about 10 minutes, but the high-intensity part is the "one minute" that the science highlights.
Yes, it's not the shortest workout ever, but it is shorter than most with many health benefits.
So whether you're working out for a minute or more... r**emember, **if you're not having fun while exercising, find something else and just keep moving!
