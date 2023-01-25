LISTEN: For richer or poorer
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane.
While in an ideal world, a lifetime commitment like marriage is based on choosing "the one", someone that you love so much that you just can’t imagine your life without them.
But as reality would have it, the person you marry will often change your relationship with money and a strain on finances can easily translate to an unhappy home.
Relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane says making a relationship work cannot be determined by external factors like money.
If people render the relationship impossible it will be, regardless if there is money in surplus, she explains.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
