Joburg City Power disconnects electricity to Reef, Johannesburg hotels
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power said it disconnected electricity to The Reef and The Johannesburg hotels as it continues its revenue collection drive.
The utility kicked off the campaign last week when it disconnected power to businesses in Alexandra.
City Power said that it targeted five customers, who collectively owed R24 million, including a block of flats that was disconnected in 2022.
- READ: JHB CITY POWER CUTS OFF ELECTRICITY AT HILLBROW FLATS OWING OVER R5M
- READ: DIRCO NOT INFORMED OF CITY POWER PLANS TO CUT OFF POWER AT NIGERIAN CONSULATE
It said that it would intensify its efforts by rolling out these operations twice a month for the next 12 months across the city.
“The customers included Johannesburg Hotel which owes R9.9 million, The Reef Hotel owing R13 million, sports betting company, Betfred owing R3 million, and two block of flats that are illegally connected. One of the flats had illegally re-connected themselves,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Power disconnects electricity to Reef, Johannesburg hotels
Source : @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
