The Midday Report Express: DA marches to ANC headquarters





Topping the charts on today's Midday Report is the Democratic Alliance's (DA) march to Luthuli House in response to the nation's ongoing energy crisis.

Hundreds of DA supporters took to the streets, meeting at Mary Fitzgerald Square to make the trek to the ruling ANC's headquarters - eager to give voice to their displeasure and disappointment at the party's management of Eskom and the energy crisis as a whole.

In the meantime, the ANC Youth League has promised that it will defend Luthuli House against any threat, while the ANC have called the march a publicity stunt and nothing more than campaigning efforts for the 2024 election.

Mandy Wiener spoke the the ANC's national spokesperson, Pule Mabe.

The DA knows quite well that Luthuli House doesn't produce or distribute or transmit electricity in the country. They know that very well. They are doing this as part of an election ploy and they are being provocative. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

Other key stories on The Midday Report today:

