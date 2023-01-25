#PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
-
The DA is marching against rampant load shedding, which it blames on the ruling party
-
ANC officials are unhappy with the decision to march on Luthuli House
The DA marched to the African National Congress’s headquarters in Johannesburg, Luthuli House, on Wednesday morning and to the ANC's provincial office in Cape Town’s CBD in the afternoon.
The marches were intended to protest the extreme levels of load shedding in 2023, as well as cadre deployment and corruption, which it blames for the energy crisis.
The ANC expressed displeasure at the marches being directed at them, rather than at the government.
They are very unhappy about this, and they are now protecting Luthuli House.Barbara Friedman
The DA has tweeted that the ANC needs to understand how angry the people are about the destruction of the country’s energy infrastructure and economy.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
[WATCH] Heavy police presence in the Jo’burg CBD ahead of the DA’s march to Luthuli House. The official opposition says it expects more than 4k people to join its march to the ANC headquarters over loadshedding. ND pic.twitter.com/Np59vyHCwV' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2023
It’s time to cut the ANC’s power and give power back to the people!#PowerToThePeopleMarch pic.twitter.com/93PkOcWIAa' Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 25, 2023
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : #PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis
More from Local
ECDs eligible for govt subsidies could remedy SA’s unequal society
Unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres receive a much-needed boost in equalising quality childcare in South Africa.Read More
Isolating hospitals from loadshedding may mean more power cuts for YOU
Certain hospitals being exempt from loadshedding is not entirely possible because they form part of the distribution network, says energy analyst.Read More
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer
Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end?Read More
Tips and tricks for small businesses amid loadshedding.
Small businesses often bear the brunt of loadshedding because they do not have the contingency plans some bigger businesses have.Read More
Oh no! Fuel hike on the cards
Motorists should expect an increase in the price of fuel in February.Read More
[WATCH] Man sparks outrage over privacy after filming in gym locker room
A video of a man recording himself to gauge his fitness while two other men are changing in a locker room is going viral.Read More
Joburg City Power disconnects electricity to Reef, Johannesburg hotels
The utility kicked off the campaign last week, when it disconnected power to businesses in Alexandra.Read More
Watch: Hundreds of DA supporters gather for load shedding march to Luthuli House
The official opposition plans to stage a demonstration outside the ANC's Luthuli House over power cuts.Read More
Funeral parlours call for shorter burial times amid heat wave and power cuts
High temperatures and no power are a disastrous combination for funeral parlours.Read More
More from Business
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.Read More
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.Read More
Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed.Read More
TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO of TymeBank, about the partnership with TFG.Read More
Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League
The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.Read More
[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?
A summarised timeline of key events in the development of Eskom.Read More
Do YOU provide jobs? Employers' Association launches load shedding impact survey
The National Employers' Association of SA wants to know the real impact of load shedding on businesses that provide jobs.Read More
ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA
The DA will march to Luthuli House on Wednesday to demand an end to load shedding which has crippled the lives of South Africans.Read More