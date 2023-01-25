[LISTEN] ActionSA: the DA abandoned the residents of Johannesburg





ActionSA called out the DA saying they are "abandoning Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and the residents of Joburg" by collapsing negotiations with the Patriotic Alliance. With the DA rejecting an agreement between all the coalition partners in the city, they are effectively handing the city to the ANC.

Listen to Michael Beaumont, ActionSA's National Chairperson, speak to Mandy Wiener about the situation.