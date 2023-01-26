Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community
Clement Manyathela interviews Nolwazi Tusini of Iranti.
Children, a particularly vulnerable population, have little to no agency to speak out on issues that hurt them.
Queer children, who spend the majority of their time outside the home and its protections, are a group under even more scrutiny than any other child.
As society repairs itself from bias and prejudice, Iranti’s Nolwazi Tusini says terms like "head girl" and "head boy" are gendered language and a symptom of coded beliefs.
Suffixes like girl/woman or boy/man within leadership titles place limitations on identities that have historically been disadvantaged.
She adds that gender neutrality is for the benefit of all, not just the LGBTQI+ community.
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90579587_transgender-concept.html?term=gender%2Bneutral&vti=m7yy1a87nrcm3i8ex5-1-3
More from Lifestyle
Are you thinking of making big purchases?
Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases.Read More
The Mother City welcomes T20 Women’s World Cup
Cape Town has been chosen as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women’s World Cup.Read More
[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild
Watching a TV placed on an easel is a good idea, according to this woman and her social media followers.Read More
[WATCH] Father wins hearts for doing 20-year-old daughter's hair
A video is going viral of a father doing his grown-up daughter's hair.Read More
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
Making the most of 2023...
We cannot believe January is already coming to an end! How did that happen so fast? Well, we’re taking a step back and relooking our goals to make sure we make the most of 2023, here's how you can too...Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain
Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin.Read More
5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend
Net•Flix•Ing is the best way to binge-watch all the series you love in one go, Day and Night, guilt-free or with a little guilt.Read More