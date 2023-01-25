



7 Jozi-based restaurants to try out now

Taste your way around Latin America at this trendy hotspot

Rosebank has added another, incredibly impressive, dining spot to its bustling square. If you’ve been shopping at Rosebank Mall lately you’re likely to have noticed the spectacular, double-story restaurant adjacent to We Are EGG, known as MAMASAMBA. The incredibly vibrant, playful, and bold interior and exterior of the restaurant takes you on a journey through the streets and jungles of Latin America.

Split over two levels, you can opt to dine downstairs overlooking the live fire kitchen or you can take the spiral staircase upstairs to the Gorilla Bar and shaded terrace that overlooks the square below. The circular Gorilla Bar (featuring a massive, and very impressive statue of a gorilla) has a wide assortment of sipping rums, tequilas, and delectable cocktails, making for the perfect post-work hangout/date night spot/sundowner venue.

The menu is made up of Antojitos (small plates inspired by the streets of Latin America), ceviche, sushi, oysters, barbacoas (beef, lamb, or other meat that has been slowly cooked and shredded as a filling for tacos and burritos), and flavourful woks. And, honestly, everything we ate was oh-so moreish! We highly recommend trying the Jalapeno and Corn Croquetas, Pork Belly Chicharrones, Teriyaki Sweet Potato, Lamb Barbacoa, and a selection of sushi.

P.S. Dress in your best, you’re going to want to snap a few pics at this Insta-worthy venue.

MAMASAMBA, The Zone, Rosebank. Details: 010 110 0313

Joburg's best-kept secret...

Overlooking the brilliant green golf course and lush gardens, The Old Oak at the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club must be Joburg’s best-kept secret. Sip on a glass of ice-cold Sauvignon Blanc on the wide verandah and you’re instantly transported to a wine farm in the Western Cape. In fact, everything about this restaurant - the decor, the water feature, and the gardens - reminds us of the Cape.

The restaurant has a mouth-watering menu with options like lamb saddle with courgette cream, Agrodolce peppers, and baby spinach; or, pork belly with apple puree, compressed apple, apple blossom, braised fennel, and crackling. The beef short rib with ponzu, cauliflower, red amaranth, and Elm oyster mushrooms served with a side of biltong and rosemary fries was one of the best meals we’ve had in Joburg!

Lighter menu options like wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas and gourmet salads are also available. Not only is the food delicious, but all ingredients used at The Old Oak are sustainably sourced from responsible farming methods. Plus, the bread and cheeses are made in-house.

One of our favourite things about this restaurant is that it caters to the entire family, without feeling like you’re at a kids-only venue. The world-class, children’s play area that blends seamlessly into the surrounding gardens ensures your little ones are kept busy for hours on end. Children also have the option of making their own pizzas, with their very own chef hats and aprons, alongside the chefs. Happy faces all round!

A truly wonderful dining experience that’s sure to be loved by the whole family.

The Old Oak Restaurant and Family Centre at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club, 1 Fairway Ave, Linksfield North, Johannesburg. Details: 078 764 3079

Some call it love, others call it pasta

Calling all pasta lovers! This one’s for you. This nondescript, Italian restaurant situated in the heart of Sandton flies under the radar for most, except for those who have made this their home away from home. And, we can assure you, this will be one of our regular spots, too.

Sale e Pepe Da Giovanni serves, what we believe is, one of the best pasta dishes we’ve ever had (seriously, this is no exaggeration). The mixed seafood pasta in a white wine sauce is seriously flavourful and packed with a variety of prawns, mussels, and other seafood. It’s an absolute must-have! The portion sizes are also incredibly generous - ensuring you have enough to take home, too (what a win)!

The atmosphere is cozy, intimate, and casual. It’s the perfect home-away-from-home dining spot, where the whole family is welcome. Let’s not forget, the pizza was a firm favourite amongst the littlies - we had a bite and we concur! Think a thin, crisp base. Perfecto!

Arrive in heels or in sandals and jeans, it doesn’t matter, as long as you arrive.

Located in Morningview Shopping Centre. Details: 011 883 7020

Our two top spots for Indian cuisine

If you want hearty, flavourful, authentic Indian curries, there is no better spot than Ghazal in Sandton. Winner of Leisure Options Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Award for Best Indian Restaurant from 2010 to 2016, and Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice 2021, it’s a favourite amongst locals and visitors. Ghazal focuses on Northern Indian cuisine with menu options like chicken Kadai (our favourite), lamb Rogan Josh, prawn Korma, and Aloo Jeera. We highly recommend ordering a variety of samosas, Naan and Roti breads alongside your favourite curry. You won’t be disappointed!

Ghazal, Shop 28, Coachmans Crossing, Peter Place, Sandton. Details: 011 706 9826

Taking inspiration from the many street vendors that make up the food scene in India, Modern Tailors presents original, unexpected, and flavourful dishes ranging from Pani Puri’s (a crispy traditional Indian street food stued & topped with sev. These crispy balls are then filled with a variety of stuffings to choose from), to Papri Chaat (A flavourful burst of fresh pineapple, roast pumpkin, coriander, mint, pomegranate, mixed nuts, chevda, pued rice drizzled with yoghurt, green chutney & tamarind & date chutney on a crispy popadum), Tandoori prawns (with ginger, garlic & spiced marinated prawns grilled on the fire with tomato mint chutney), curries, and Biryani’s. Make sure to indulge in one of their decadent dessert options too, the Chai-Misu is our go-to - a Chai & Jack Daniel’s spiced Tiramisu.

Not only is the food an indulgent, sensory experience, the decor is too. Bold, rich colours, textures, and details have been carefully selected and combined to add to the overall experience.

If you feel like authentic Indian cuisine that’s different to the usual, we give this spot a thumbs up.

Modern Tailors, The Zone, Rosebank. Details: 064 647 0438

https://www.instagram.com/moderntailors_za/

A spot for the whole family, with a view ... what a win!

Busy parents, busier little ones! We get it. Balancing the demands of work and little ones is no easy task.

The next time you need a place to park off and catch up on some last-minute emails or work calls while the little ones are kept busy and well-fed, head over to The Braai Room in Lonehill.

The Braai Room is beautifully located overlooking the Lonehill Nature Reserve, park, and dam. The kids' play area has a variety of options for all ages, from toddlers through to early teens. Shaded by large, beautiful trees, the play area can be enjoyed all afternoon. P.S. don't forget to pack in the littlies cozzies so they can run through the sprinklers, too.

When it comes to the food, there's nothing quite like a good old South African braai. And braai'd food they do well. We'll admit, the pork rashers basted in honey are one of our guilty pleasures- ask for them extra crispy! Yum! Some other popular menu options are the pap balls, pork belly, or Shisa Nyama.

A great spot to spend the afternoon with the entire family or treat out-of-towners to some traditional food.

The Braai Room, Lonehill Shopping Centre. Details: 011 883 7020

