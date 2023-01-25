5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O! Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study. 26 January 2023 4:18 PM
Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family’s experience with Sun International. 26 January 2023 4:14 PM
4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk. 26 January 2023 2:19 PM
View all Local
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
View all Politics
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword. 26 January 2023 8:43 AM
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas' About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson. 26 January 2023 7:35 AM
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
View all Business
Are you thinking of making big purchases? Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases. 26 January 2023 10:45 AM
The Mother City welcomes T20 Women’s World Cup Cape Town has been chosen as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women’s World Cup. 26 January 2023 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild Watching a TV placed on an easel is a good idea, according to this woman and her social media followers. 26 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Star-studded red carpet celebrates the return of Kings of Joburg Kings of Joburg makes its return to Netflix on 27 January. 23 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
View all World
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend

25 January 2023 2:04 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
binge-watching
netflix and chill

Net•Flix•Ing is the best way to binge-watch all the series you love in one go, Day and Night, guilt-free or with a little guilt.

Netflix is adding so many new series that it can be tough to keep up.

The following list includes five of the most amazing series you can binge on this coming weekend.

1. Ginny & Georgia

Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.

Go ahead and take a shot with this one; I promise you won't regret it.

© nicomaderna/123rf.com
© nicomaderna/123rf.com

2. Lady Voyeur

A talented, voyeuristic hacker finds herself thrust into a dangerous investigation after her sex worker neighbor leaves for a weekend trip.

Lady Voyeur is all about taking a risk and crossing boundaries.

You can only get closer to your desires when you test the waters because if you don't jump off that cliff, you will never know what's down there.

3. Behind her eyes

A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife.

4. The Upshaws

In Indiana, a working-class African American family struggles to make it work.

For the Upshaws you need to be ready to flex your mouth muscles because you gonna be laughing the whole time and doing replays to hear the smooth jokes twice.

The show also smoothly incorporates the complexities of a blended family amid varied parental and marital relationships which feel not only timely but also incredibly genuine.

5. Vikings: Valhalla

The famous Vikings once again blaze new paths in an ever-changing Europe.

The sequel is set 100 years after the events of Vikings and chronicles the beginning of the end of the Viking Age marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.

The show is well-structured and the story is well-told.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend




25 January 2023 2:04 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
binge-watching
netflix and chill

More from Lifestyle

Understanding the extra charges that result from purchasing a vehicle will help you decide if it is the right time to buy a car.

Are you thinking of making big purchases?

26 January 2023 10:45 AM

Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels-jean-van-der-meulen-6252331.jpg

The Mother City welcomes T20 Women’s World Cup

26 January 2023 10:31 AM

Cape Town has been chosen as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women’s World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild

26 January 2023 10:26 AM

Watching a TV placed on an easel is a good idea, according to this woman and her social media followers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wideonet/123rf.com

[WATCH] Father wins hearts for doing 20-year-old daughter's hair

26 January 2023 10:18 AM

A video is going viral of a father doing his grown-up daughter's hair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

26 January 2023 8:43 AM

Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Making the most of 2023...

26 January 2023 8:34 AM

We cannot believe January is already coming to an end! How did that happen so fast? Well, we’re taking a step back and relooking our goals to make sure we make the most of 2023, here's how you can too...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community

26 January 2023 7:55 AM

Schools are debating whether to drop terms such as "head boy" and "head girl".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Back pain.

These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain

25 January 2023 4:51 PM

Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cronislaw/123rf.com

LISTEN: For richer or poorer

25 January 2023 1:25 PM

The age-old question rears its ugly head "Does money make or break a marriage or a relationship?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

PP’s office confirms reviewing information to finalise Phala Phala report

26 January 2023 5:53 PM

Ekhurhuleni council meeting crumbles after councillors' indiscipline

26 January 2023 5:38 PM

Invasive beetle found in Cape Town

26 January 2023 5:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA