5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend
Netflix is adding so many new series that it can be tough to keep up.
The following list includes five of the most amazing series you can binge on this coming weekend.
1. Ginny & Georgia
Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.
Go ahead and take a shot with this one; I promise you won't regret it.
2. Lady Voyeur
A talented, voyeuristic hacker finds herself thrust into a dangerous investigation after her sex worker neighbor leaves for a weekend trip.
Lady Voyeur is all about taking a risk and crossing boundaries.
You can only get closer to your desires when you test the waters because if you don't jump off that cliff, you will never know what's down there.
3. Behind her eyes
A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife.
4. The Upshaws
In Indiana, a working-class African American family struggles to make it work.
For the Upshaws you need to be ready to flex your mouth muscles because you gonna be laughing the whole time and doing replays to hear the smooth jokes twice.
The show also smoothly incorporates the complexities of a blended family amid varied parental and marital relationships which feel not only timely but also incredibly genuine.
5. Vikings: Valhalla
The famous Vikings once again blaze new paths in an ever-changing Europe.
The sequel is set 100 years after the events of Vikings and chronicles the beginning of the end of the Viking Age marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.
The show is well-structured and the story is well-told.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend
