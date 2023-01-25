Tips and tricks for small businesses amid loadshedding.





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to energy management systems executive at CBI Energy, Roger Hislop about helping businesses to survive spiraling electricity costs and loadshedding.

FILE: The DA marched in protest of high loadshedding levels. Picture: @helenzille/twitter

Hislop says the reason small businesses suffer the most amid loadshedding is that they do not have deeper pockets to save themselves.

Small businesses don’t have a deep well that they can pour from. Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI Energy

Hislop adds that loadshedding makes it harder for small businesses to function especially for businesses whose trade is dependent on electricity. In addition, Hislop says business owners should be able to account for energy use.

Hislop advises business owners to distinguish between their needs and wants when it comes to structuring their use of electricity.

How much is a lifestyle choice and how much of it is essential to your survival. Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI Energy

Every business owner should understand what they use their energy on… Only when you have an understanding of what energy you using can you then make a way to combat the struggles. Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI Energy

So you make sure that your geyser and your aircon are on before loadshedding. Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI Energy

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.