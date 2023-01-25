Keeping up with the kids





Creativity is contagious...

This spot is as much fun for adults as it is for children! The Clay Cafe in Lonehill forms part of the Prison Break Market and is a must-visit for the entire family.

Whether you're looking for a fun, wholesome "me-time" activity, a get-together spot for the girls, or need a place to keep the little ones busy for the afternoon, we can't recommend Clay Cafe in Lonehill enough.

The large, barn-like venue is light, bright, and airy with a massive variety of ceramics and paint colours to choose from... Pick a piece to paint and let your imagination and creativity run wild!

While painting, you can enjoy a light lunch, indulge in coffee and cake, or sip a glass of wine with your besties. Cheers to that.

P.S make sure to book in advance as it fills up pretty quickly.

10 MacMillan Road, Glenferness, Midrand. Details: https://claycafelonehill.co.za/

Take a trip to the theatre

If you have young ones, Peppa Pig is probably a household name. Much to every little one's delight, Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig are coming to stage. The show promises to bring bucket-loads of laughter, joy, cheering, and dancing to audiences. A true treat for the littlies! Emperors Palace, 24 March - 10 April. Tickets start at R159pp. Details: https://www.peppapiglive.co.za

Everybody remembers Roald Dahl's Matilda with fondness… The terrible Miss Trunchbull, dreadful Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, loving Miss Honey, and magical Matilda. Matilda JNR will be coming to Irene Village Theater in March and we cannot wait. A fun-filled, cultural experience for little ones. Irene Village Theatre, 17 March - 25 March. Tickets start at R100pp. Details: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/matilda_jnr/7207828

Peppa Pig. Picture: Twitter/@peppapig

A playground of dreams!

Hyto Tyto in Centurion is an absolute must-visit for all families. From the giant indoor slides, 4-story maze, and toddler play area to the outdoor go kart track, jungle gyms, fairy garden, water fountain and sprinklers to run in, fufi slide, and ride-on tractor, this venue is every child’s dream come true. Book a table for breakfast or lunch and get comfy because you’re likely to only see your little ones again when it’s time to go home.

Hyto Tyto is also the perfect party venue with over six locations to choose from when booking your child’s party. Conveniently, the venue takes care of absolutely everything when it comes to parties - from decor selection and setup to catering, drinks, party packs, and entertainment.

Hyto Tyto, Black Korhaan Dr, Midstream Estate, Olifantsfontein. Details: https://www.hytotyto.co.za/

Say cheese!

Let's face it, most of us are scared of the dentist, so it's no wonder our little ones hit a wobbly when perched on that big chair with blinding lights overhead, unfamiliar drilling sounds, and clinical smells.

But, fear not, we have found the fairy godmother of all dentists for our little ones. Better yet, the team from The Traveling Dentist is able to set up and consult with your family from the comfort of your own home. Now that's top-notch service if you ask us.

If you opt to take your child to the consulting rooms in Fourways instead, your little one can expect the very best personalized service, from a welcome board with his/her name on to an individual certificate and a special gift post-visit.

Dr. Botha and her team are incredibly friendly, patient, and caring. It's their mission to change the way people view dentist visits and to win the hearts of little ones over. In fact, our little ones loved their experience with the team so much they're begging to go back!

The Traveling Dentist. Rustic Timber Centre, 42 Witkoppen road. Details: https://www.thetravelingdentists.co.za/

A must-read

With a new year comes a new school class, a new teacher, and new and unfamiliar faces. For many little ones, this means separation anxiety. We understand just how heart-wrenching this can be for parents and little ones alike.

With over 400 000 copies sold, The Invisible String is a book that should feature on every kid’s bookshelf. This book helps children deal with separation anxiety, grief, loss, and loneliness in a simple, uplifting way that’s easy to grasp for little minds.

The beautifully illustrated book tells the story of how we’re all connected to the ones we love by an “invisible string” made from love. And, even though we can’t see the string, we know it’s there because we can feel it in our hearts.

Available to purchase on Takealot. Around R162.

Keeping littlies busy, come rain or shine...

The Play Studio at The Free Range Lifestyle Centre in Fourways is a one-stop shop when it comes to baby, toddler, and child stimulation. Book a messy playdate over the weekend for your little ones, take your baby for massage classes, sign up for a CPR or first aid course, let your little ones participate in music classes, or get your heart racing in preggy yoga. If it’s creative or educational stimulation you’re after for your littlies, this should be your go-to.

The Play Studio also offers a wide variety of hand-selected toys, and at-home activities that you’re able to purchase on their website like baking kits, painting kits, wooden toys, games, and gifts.

The Play Studio, FreeRange Lifestyle Centre, Witkoppen Road, Fourways. Details: https://www.theplaystudio.co.za/