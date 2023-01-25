Outdo yourself this Valentine's Day





A movie beneath the starry sky will set the mood right this Valentine's Day.

The incredibly beautiful and historic Kleinkaap Boutique Hotel in Centurion is hosting a romantic Valentine's Moonlight Movie Night that's set to impress! A chance to do something out of the ordinary, that's extraordinary.

Cozy up with your lover while you wine and dine the night away. Dinner is a selection of meze platters (think cheeses, olives, grapes, preserves, breads, sirloin slices, potato wedges, and spring rolls) followed by dessert, and movie snacks like popcorn and slushies (alcoholic or non).

If you want to pull out all the stops, there's an Overnight Lover's package which includes two tickets to the Moonlight Movie Night, an overnight stay for 2 at the Kleinkaap Hotel, and a buffet breakfast the following morning.

P.S. Bring along your own blankets, pillows, and chairs for the picnic and movie.

Kleinkaap Boutique Hotel, Centurion. February, 14 at 17h00. Tickets start at R395pp. Details: https://plankton.mobi/Events/EventBooking/162bb760-6f7c-ed11-9716-00155d636701

Music, nature, and your loved one... it doesn't get better!

A trip to NIROX Sculpture Park is always a treat. Situated in the Cradle of Humankind, this spot is known for its inspiring art and sculpture installations and gorgeous scenery. Rolling lawns, waterways, willow trees, shady groves, and contemporary art is what you can expect to enjoy here. This Valentine’s Day, NIROX will be celebrating the power of love with a Valentine’s concert performed by exceptional acoustic and capella artists. Bernie’s bar will be serving wine, beer, bubbles, and all the good stuff, while The Epicurean Emporium will be providing a variety of culinary delights.

NIROX Sculpture Park, R540 Kromdraai Rd, Kromdraai, Krugersdorp. February, 12. Limited tickets are available, starting at R420pp. Details: https://nirox.howler.co.za/events/valentine-s-concert-2023-4b7e

Ready to mingle?

Young, fun, and single? Saigon Suzy is hosting a Valentine’s Day event for singles only. Well, single when you arrive but possibly coupled-up by the time you leave. Pop into Saigon Suzy for some Sunday sundowners and stand a chance to meet your match. The popular Fourways establishment is always buzzing with life and is sure to pull out all the stops this Valentine’s Day. You can expect good food, great drinks, and two dating games set to break the ice and get those pheromones flowing.

What happens at Saigon Suzy, stays at Saigon Suzy.

Saigon Suzy, Cedar Square Shopping Centre. February, 12. R100pp. To book, email: singleseventsjhb@gmail.com

Looking for a last-minute gift?

https://www.instagram.com/saigonsuzyjhb/

Pop past The Pantry in Rosebank and shop a selection of high-end goodies from imported chocolates and sweets to beautiful bunches of blooms, decadent desserts, coffee to-go, candles, and other gifts. It’s the perfect place to stop while you’re on the run and need something in a hurry. As they say, The Pantry has made it easy to be fancy. The Pantry, Trumpet on Keyes, Corner Keyes and Jellicoe Ave, Rosebank. Details: https://pantry.co.za

A little Italian magic

You might not be going to Italy this Valentine’s Day but you can go to Avianto, and that’s sort of the same thing. Located in Muldersdrift, this picturesque venue is a Tuscan dream. Café Cielo at Avianto will be hosting a decadent five-course Valentine’s dinner consisting of Caprese Mille Feulle, Betroot Cured Salmon, Biltong Rubbed Beef Fillet, Pan Seared Kingklip, Mushroom Risotto, and Crèm Brule. Avianto is so enchanting you may even want to stay over for a night or two in one of their luxurious suites and enjoy all the venue has to offer – from bespoke picnics to sporting and leisure options. Avianto, Plot 69, R114 Driefontein Road, Muldersdrift, Krugersdorp. Valentine’s dinner R495pp. February, 14 at 18h30. Details: https://www.avianto.co.za/valentines-landing-page/

Beautiful blooms to brighten up her day

Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be what it is without beautiful bunches of fresh flowers. From perfect peonies to long-stem roses, tulips, and hydrangeas, flowers are the way to a woman’s heart. When it comes to impressive blooms our go-to’s are Lou lou d (available ready to purchase at The Pantry by Marble), Franz Grabe Flowers & Flower Couture, and Electric Butterfly Flowers at Leroy Merlin in Fourways. Lou lou d, details: Instagram @lou_lou.d Franz Grabe Flowers, details: www.franzgrabe.co.za Electric Butterfly Flowers, details: www.electricbutterflyflowers.com/

A Galentine's Day treat

Happy Galentine's Day to all the babes out there! This one's for you ... Magic Mike's Last Dance is coming to a cinema near you and it's turning up the heat! After Mike's (played by the incredibly handsome Channing Tatum) business deal goes south, he finds himself bartending and broke in Florida. However, a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek) soon lures him in with an offer he can't refuse. He heads off to London in the hopes that things will around. With everything on the line, he has to whip new, talented dancers into shape pretty quickly. Saucy, sexy, and entertaining from beginning to end. Gather the girls, you're in for a treat! At cinemas February, 10. Details: www.sterkinekor.com

For all the chocoholics out there...

If your loved one is a chocolate fanatic, we highly recommend gifting them with a selection of magnificent chocolates from Jack Rabbit Chocolate Studio. Their creations are incredibly artistic, unique, and downright delicious! Details: https://www.jackrabbitchocolate.co.za/

A massive cheers to this!

This is the ultimate wine-lover's gift that can be enjoyed every night, and better yet, it can be enjoyed as a couple. Sign up to Wine Of-The-Month Club and get a selection of top wines delivered to your door as often as you choose. It doesn't get better than this! The panel of 12 wine experts do a blind tasting of over 3000 wines a year and select only the best to be enjoyed by their customers. Included in the box of 6 or 12 bottles of wine are cellar neck tags, recipe cards, and the SA Connoisseur Magazine – The Insider’s Guide To Wine. You can also choose to add a Wine Appreciation Course to your box - A modern, visual reference for learning about wine. You are able to select the number of bottles you'd like delivered, whether you'd prefer red, white, or a combination, and how frequently you'd like the box delivered. You can also pause or cancel your subscription at any time. Not only does this take the gamble out of selecting a good bottle of wine (which, let's face it, is usually based on the look of the bottle and the price tag), it also means you've got your cellar stocked regularly with only the best! Starting at around R130 per bottle. Details: https://www.wineofthemonth.co.za/

For ultra-trendy goodies and gifts...

If you’re looking for a gift from some of the trendiest local and international brands around, We Are EGG is where it’s at. We Are EGG is more than your ordinary department store, it’s a collaborative space for creative geniuses. Some of the brands available here include The Lot, Rosey & Vittori, Shankara, Deus, Yawa, Hunter, UGG, Puma, Beautique, Lelive, Standard Beauty, Swiitch Beauty, VRVO, Black Betty Design, and many more. You’re sure to find a unique Valentine’s gift for bae here! We Are EGG, 177 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg. Details: www.weareegg.co.za