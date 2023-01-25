Isolating hospitals from loadshedding may mean more power cuts for YOU
John Maytham speaks to energy analyst Chris Yelland.
Recently, the United Democratic Movement, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Build One SA have banded together in a legal bid to stop the implementation of the 18.65% electricity tariff hike.
One of their other legal demands includes the exemption of critical facilities like hospitals from power cuts.
Energy analyst and electrical engineer Chris Yelland says the coalition’s exemption request is possible, but will be difficult and expensive to implement.
He says most hospitals are embedded within a distribution network and do not have a dedicated feed from a substation.
It just means others will have to put up with a little bit more loadshedding than they would have been subjected to.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst
It’s not that ideal and it's not that easy in some circumstances.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Isolating hospitals from loadshedding may mean more power cuts for YOU
More from Local
#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week
Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week.Read More
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application
Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application.Read More
[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation'
As tensions mount due to power cuts and other issues, mob justice and civil unrest may be on the horizon.Read More
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'
Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango.Read More
Who is the new Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad?
Thapelo Amad is an imam, Palestine supporter and Sowetan. Here are several other things to know about him.Read More
Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster
If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is!Read More
N14 protesters allegedly torch sections of Centurion school
Protestors in Olievenhoutbosch set school on fire in alleged retaliation for being removed from the area.Read More
Limpopo police warn against sharing video of alleged rape of minor
Police watchdog Ipid is investigating a police officer who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting her 10-year-old son.Read More
Stephen King says 'totes', 'adorbs' and 'amazeballs' to annoy his kids
US author Stephen King shares how he uses certain words to annoy his children.Read More