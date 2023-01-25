ECDs eligible for govt subsidies could remedy SA’s unequal society
John Perlman spoke to DG Murray Trust innovation director, Kentse Radebe.
The Basic Education Department scrapped its requirement that all ECD programmes should be registered as non-profit organisations to receive the per-child-per-day subsidies.
Previously, only a third of early learning programmes in South Africa were subsidised, often leaving out poor and rural people who serve in disadvantaged communities.
The subsidy primarily covers each centre’s administration and nutritional costs.
Kentse Radebe from DG Murray Trust, a public innovator committed to developing the country’s potential, says this move will remedy the country’s unequal society.
As the country reflects on the 2022 matric pass rate, The country’s education and early childhood development standards come to the fore.
The subsidy is critical for the delivery of quality learning for all children in the country, Radebe adds.
Government investing in ECDs can bolster the country’s education quality. During the first seven years of child’s life the brain develops faster than at any other time in their life.
Radebe says the industry is largely made up of an informal workforce and previous requirements excluded poorer communities from receiving critical resources.
In a country that is highly unequal as South Africa many parents can’t actually afford fees.. so that subsidy becomes quite critical for early learning programmes to deliver quality learning.Kentse Radebe, Trust Innovation Director - DG Murray
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_74780693_cute-girl-drawing-with-colourful-crayon-kids-coloring.html
