TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly
- TymeBank and TFG expand their partnership for bigger reach
- 3 new financial products are expected to be rolled out
The Foschini Group, along with digital bank, TymeBank, have expanded their partnership to offer customers new products.
Over 600 kiosks will be installed in various TFG stores, where customers can apply for a TymeBank TFG Money account. This account will offer customers shopping and banking products.
The kiosk serves the best of both worlds. It is designed as a customer self-service channel. So you can go there, get your bank account opened and get your personalised debit card printed and you walk away with that.Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO - TymeBank
We also do deploy over 1000, what we call ambassadors and they are really young people. We tend to employ previously unemployed young people from local communities. Their job is really just education and to help you become comfortable with the channel.Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO - TymeBank
TFG has well over 20 million loyalty members and is one of the country's biggest retail clothing groups. The two partnership between the two entities began in 2021 and has been growing and becoming stronger ever since, says Jonker.
Our big job in South Africa this coming year is to become profitable. In December, for the first time, we reached a net operating income of over 100 million for the month.Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO - TymeBank
He says their top priority is making sure the business is a success in South Africa and then expand and grow in the Philippines as well as South-East Asia.
