Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals
- Food security in South Africa and Africa is an enormous problem
- Nambu uses the black soldier fly in their food waste conversion process
Nambu, is an insect protein-focused company, which seeks to convert food waste into protein feed for various industries, such as pork, poultry, and the farming industry.
Food security has become a global challenge. In South Africa specifically, loadshedding, along with climate change, is the biggest threat to food security.
We collect waste. It's then mixed together so we create a bit of a feed out of that waste based on the different type of waste streams we have coming in. We combine that and get it to the right texture and moisture content...Lowell Scarr, CEO - Nambu Group
The black soldier fly is the specific fly bred to help fertilize the waste with the 'fly larvae'. The black soldier flies feed on organic wasre, greatly speed up the process of food waste composting, resulting in a high-quality, protein-rich product to feed animals.
The company at the moment is still focused domestically, although we do have some international clients and we definitely are on a path as we grow and establish more sites and with that more production capacity to then start entering into the export market as well.Lowell Scarr - CEO Nambu Group
