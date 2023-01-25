ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'
- ChatGPT is a new Chatbot that was released in November last year
- Microsoft has invested billions into the development of ChatGPT
One of the most talked about inventions at the moment is the new chatbot called ChatGPT, a chatbot released late last year which was used as an experiment to write an accurate level of code in a human way.
Microsoft has invested billions into the development of ChatGPT and the artificial intelligent lab OpenAI.
ChatGPT is not Google. It doesn't have the database of Google It's not built on the database of Google. It's simply a language. It's a massive language programme.Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect
Ambrose insists that humans have to adapt to the way basic things are done on ChatGPT.
Essentially, it is great at writing stuff. Any stuff, and that stuff that you ask it to write, from code to papers about interesting stuff - it is pretty good at doing.Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect
From a human, business, and social point of view, having access to tools like this, will take the drudgery out of so many things that will be written in a way that's clean and easy to understand and in the training space bring an enormous amount of benefits to the person.Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect
Anyone can use the Chat GPT chatbot for free from OpenAI's website.
Listen to the audio clip attached for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115797241_artificial-intelligence-in-a-complex-and-modern-gpu-card-3d-rendering.html
More from Technology
Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people
In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.Read More
Alina Truhina built a global brand from humble beginnings. Here’s how.
Alina Truhina speaks about her professional coming of age and how she navigated the world of media and entrepreneurship.Read More
How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy
Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.Read More
Alina Truhina's journey from refugee to global tech powerhouse
Part one of a three-part story of a little Latvian girl who grew up to become a global citizen ready to change the world.Read More
COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed
Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.Read More
85% of people with disabilities are unemployed in SA. Absa looks to change that.
Absa aims to give young people with disabilities the chance to develop digital skills and thrive in the workplace.Read More
How local SMEs can optimize their business efficiency with Old Mutual
An Old Mutual expert explains how small businesses can improve their operations through the SMEgo platform.Read More
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?
A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential.Read More
The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa
Crystal Orderson highlights how the continent has increased its ICT sector and how investment can further its growth.Read More
More from Business
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.Read More
Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed.Read More
TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO of TymeBank, about the partnership with TFG.Read More
Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League
The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.Read More
#PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis
The DA blames the ruling ANC for the crisis which started 15 long years ago.Read More
[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?
A summarised timeline of key events in the development of Eskom.Read More
Do YOU provide jobs? Employers' Association launches load shedding impact survey
The National Employers' Association of SA wants to know the real impact of load shedding on businesses that provide jobs.Read More
ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA
The DA will march to Luthuli House on Wednesday to demand an end to load shedding which has crippled the lives of South Africans.Read More