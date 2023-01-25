Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked





Cybersecurity experts say hackers are getting smarter and finding new ways to scam people

Business email compromises have seen people lose millions worldwide

Cyber security, cyber attack Picture: Pixabay.com

A business email compromise is one of the biggest ways hackers steal money from businesses around the world. These hackers use different methods to try and trick people into giving them information about various businesses. Wendy Knowler explains how hackers usually go about stealing money from emails.

Cyber criminals hack into email accounts. Either a private person or a company. They start reading emails going back and forth. They intercept those that contain invoices. They replace the company's banking details with their own. Then they send them on to the unsuspecting client for payment. Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Between October and December last year, three law firms lodged claims to the value of over 3 million rand. Knowler believes that all companies should be loading their details on bank sites for better security.

The advice to businesses is: Invest in technology and practices that don't put your customers at risk. There was evidence that there is software or a programme to be had for less than R1000 a month for companies. It's called LexisNexis. They have secure chats. There really isn't an excuse to not protect your customers. Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Listen to the audio clip attached for more.