Zondo bemoans lack of gender parity in leadership of SA judiciary





JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has bemoaned the lack of gender parity in the leadership of the judiciary, with only one woman appointed as a head of court at the moment.

When the new dispensation came into power in 1994, it inherited a judiciary fraught with gender and racial inequalities, with only two women judges, both of whom were white, on the bench at the time.

Since then, the country’s come a long way and today, women make up around 45% of the judges in our superior courts.

However, when it comes to the leadership of the courts, it’s a different story and there remains much work to be done.

Last year, former Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya was appointed as Deputy Chief Justice and former North West Judge President Monica Leeuw retired, leaving the country without any female heads in the superior courts.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo highlighted this during the launch of the Brigitte Mabandla Aspirant Women Judges Programme in Midrand on Wednesday.

"I remember that after it happened, I felt very embarrassed that for a certain time, we simply had no women as heads of any superior courts," Zondo said.

Since then, Judge Thoba Poyo-Dlwati took office as KwaZulu-Natal’s first female Judge President. Judge Shehnaz Meer is also currently the Acting Judge President of the Land Claims Court.

And Zondo said that they were working to deal with the problem.

"Obviously it’s a totally unsatisfactory situation but we are going to work hard. The JSC is aware of the situation. We are going to work hard to make sure the issue is addressed," Zondo said.

The Aspirant Women Judges Programme provides education and training to aspiring female judges in a bid to better equip them for appointment and, ultimately, improve gender parity further on the bench.

