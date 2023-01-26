MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
OPINION
Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s shock announcement last week that she was stepping down from her position has garnered considerable response globally. Many outside of New Zealand, have lauded her bravery in establishing a new way of leading. Others have piled on in a misogynistic, cruel critique of her alleged destruction of her country.
As polarising as the views may be, her resignation has ignited a debate around politicians who hold on to power for far too long and for all the wrong reasons.
An emotional Ardern told her country that she had simply run out of gas in her tank.
“I know there’ll be much discussion in the aftermath of this decision as to what the so called ‘real reason’ was. I can tell you that what I’m sharing today is the only interesting angle that you will find - that after going on six years of some big challenges, I am human,” she said. “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”
During her tenure, support for Ardern swung from Jacindamania to extreme hate, but she also demonstrated how leaders with a high emotional intelligence can act differently. She famously held her daughter Neve as she addressed the United Nations general assembly. She was empathetic in her leadership.
In her statement she poignantly said that she hoped she left New Zealanders with a belief that “you can be kind, but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused” and “that you can be your own kind of leader – one who knows when it’s time to go”.
Sure, there is an argument that she fled terrible polling, declining popularity, a definite defeat for her Labour Party in the upcoming elections and a pile-on for her contentious lockdown decisions. A man sent a voice note to the Midday Report this week calling her "a disgusting cow".
In my opinion, she has demonstrated true servant leadership. Instead of sticking around doing a half-job, she has been able to identify that she no longer has the capacity or energy to do what is required of her.
Far too often politicians cling to the levers of power, desperate to retain control, instead of knowing when it is time to go.
There is a conversation to be had around burnout and being able to walk away when you’re exhausted. That is one thing.
Another is those politicians who no longer have a mandate to lead or are leading for the wrong reasons.
A prime minister or a president is there to lead a nation. It is the ultimate in leadership to recognise that you are no longer the best person to be doing that job and being willing to hand over the responsibility to someone more capable and more suited.
Instead of a dignified departure such as Ardern’s, transitions of power in Africa, Brazil and in the United States, have been marred by insurrection and violence.
Prolonged dictatorships and undemocratic term extensions are far too frequent on this continent.
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni is 78-years-old and has been in power for 36 years. Cameroon President Paul Biya is nearly 90 and has been at the helm of that country since 1982. That is as long as I have been alive.
This week, as there have been growing calls for Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe (67) to be sacked, I thought of Ardern’s comments on leadership and knowing when it was time to go.
Mantashe has made it clear he is going nowhere. In his capacity as chairperson of the ANC, Mantashe told my colleague Clement Manyathela at the governing party's national elective conference at Nasrec in December that he still felt strong enough to keep going for another term. He has energy in the tank. Read the room and gauge when the country falls out of love with you, I say.
Instead of serving the citizens and their constituencies, many politicians are more interested in keeping themselves in office because of the salaries that they earn. Job security is paramount. It also gives them proximity to the purse strings and accessibility to tenders. This is why positions of power are so highly valued - so high that councillors are killed for them.
The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) did an analysis of public and media reporting from 2000 to 2021, and put together a database of 1,971 assassination cases in South Africa. Of the 418 political hits recorded nationwide between 2000 and 2021, 213 took place in the last seven years and 118 of those were in KwaZulu-Natal. The Moerane Commission delved into the devastating scourge of contract killings in that province. But just last week, Mpumalanga councillor Sbonelo Mthembu and two other people were gunned down.
So much is at stake in public office that politicians are losing their lives to stay in power.
Last year, the Harvard Political Review described Ardern’s rare leadership characteristics as “authentic, empathetic and bold” and found that she embraced qualities that were both traditionally masculine and feminine, rejecting the premise that leaders must be solely masculine.
“Instead of being a stubborn and aggressive leader, Ardern listens to who she represents and communicates her decisions with morals and empathy in mind. At the same time, she is still a leader who is strong enough to take potentially controversial and decisive action. Ardern’s active choice to embrace empathy, morality, and openness, traditionally feminine qualities, is what makes her a perfect example of what the leaders of the future should be like.
“Ardern’s political style is a blueprint on what effective and modern leaders can strive to be like, especially as the next generations and more young women run for political office around the world… Future leaders are no longer bound by the expectations and constraints of masculinity but can now embrace every quality that they possess and express the humanity that politics often lacks.”
Imagine if our elected leaders in South Africa shared that authenticity and empathy.
This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Source : AFP
More from Opinion
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst
A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.Read More
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa
It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.Read More
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?
Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas.Read More
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo
The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer...Read More
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'
Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.Read More
MANDY WIENER: I read ‘Spare’ so you didn’t have to. But now I think you should
'Prince Harry goes all in. 'Spare' is scorched earth, a dumpster fire, just putting it all out there, and I was shook', writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential Authority was looking into the company's finances.Read More
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors'
A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state
Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is, and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.Read More
More from Local
Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O!
Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study.Read More
Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse
A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family’s experience with Sun International.Read More
4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man
Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues
Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the area.Read More
Joburg Film Festival brings the world to Jozi
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Percy Mabandu, spokesperson and media liaison for the Joburg Film Festival Media Liaison.Read More
[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife
A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed.Read More
5 must-watch movies at this year’s Joburg Film Festival
With 60 films shown over six days, the Joburg Film Festival is not to be missed.Read More
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'
About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
More from World
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth
Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future!Read More
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir
The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew.Read More
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants
The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London.Read More
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded
The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late.Read More
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold
According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas.Read More
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?
A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic.Read More
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C
Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969.Read More
Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister
The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly.Read More
Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to
Britain's National Grid said it would pay customers to use less power to prevent power shortages.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Are you thinking of making big purchases?
Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases.Read More
The Mother City welcomes T20 Women’s World Cup
Cape Town has been chosen as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women’s World Cup.Read More
[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild
Watching a TV placed on an easel is a good idea, according to this woman and her social media followers.Read More
[WATCH] Father wins hearts for doing 20-year-old daughter's hair
A video is going viral of a father doing his grown-up daughter's hair.Read More
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
Making the most of 2023...
We cannot believe January is already coming to an end! How did that happen so fast? Well, we’re taking a step back and relooking our goals to make sure we make the most of 2023, here's how you can too...Read More
Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community
Schools are debating whether to drop terms such as "head boy" and "head girl".Read More
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain
Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin.Read More
5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend
Net•Flix•Ing is the best way to binge-watch all the series you love in one go, Day and Night, guilt-free or with a little guilt.Read More
More from Africa
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections
General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023.Read More
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC
Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent.Read More
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire
Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively.Read More
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season
The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated.Read More
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy
A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy.Read More
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama
Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana.Read More
Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt
International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta.Read More
Zambia abolishes the death penalty
The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president.Read More
Angola's corruption-accused Isabel dos Santos may have to forfeit $1 billion
Formerly the richest woman in Africa, Isabel dos Santos could lose over $1 billion dollars in properties and shares.Read More