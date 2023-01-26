'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Karl le Roux, former Chairperson of the Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa (RuDASA).

Medical students are struggling to find placements at government hospitals in or around our major metros.

Because of this, foreign opportunities are looking more attractive to junior doctors.

The main contributors to the shortage of posts are a lack of funding, poor planning, and the lack of minimum standards within hospitals around the country, says Le Roux.

Highlights of the interview:

For the first time there's a surplus of junior doctors – this is because of a lack of funding and fewer posts for doctors that have finished their community service in the state sector

South Africa has "fantastic" facilities and hospitals, but because there is a shortage of posts, junior doctors are unable to continue studying and further their skills

Junior doctors are opting to seek opportunities overseas

Le Roux worked at the Zithulele Hospital in the rural Eastern Cape for 16 years, up to December 2022

During his time there, he became aware of the acute need for doctors, specifically in rural areas

Rural areas are not "as attractive" as hospitals in urban areas

A factor that contributes to the shortage of doctors in rural areas is the freezing of posts that are not getting filled – this is a "disaster"

This poses a massive challenge as the patients and the need for medical assistance remains

Le Roux says that there is a constitutional mandate that the government should be improving services annually, and while they don't need to be perfect, there should be an improvement

Those posts seem to be as scarce as hens' teeth and this is a real problem both for the doctors, but also for our country and for particularly the rural areas where we are so short of doctors. Dr Karl Le Roux, Former Chairperson of the Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa (RuDASA)

Unless you can fill a post very quickly as a medical manager in a rural hospital, that post disappears. Dr Karl Le Roux, Former Chairperson of the Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa (RuDASA)

We need to urgently address this and have minimum standards for every hospital, and every clinic, whether that's a rural or urban hospital... we need to know what's required to provide services to people. Dr Karl Le Roux, Former Chairperson of the Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa (RuDASA)

We are losing lots of human capital... it's a massive loss to lose junior doctors who are going overseas rather than working in South Africa. Dr Karl Le Roux, Former Chairperson of the Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa (RuDASA)

