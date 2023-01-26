We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers





John Perlman speaks with Eyewitness New reporter Alpha Ramushwana.

The student’s union marched from Johannesburg to Pretoria

They are calling for free higher education for all

The EFF Student Command has again called for the government to implement free education for tertiary students. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

The student command marched from the party’s Johannesburg headquarters to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

In addition to marching for free higher education, it also demands that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) bursaries be paid on time.

The EFF says NSFAS is inadequate because it does not cater to all students.

They are also highlighting the lack of adequate student accommodation.

It has raised some concerns over the shortage of beds [university student accommodation]... Alpha Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says there is a shortage of around 400 000 beds for university students, which the EFF argues proves the government's failure to provide services.

