The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O! Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study. 26 January 2023 4:18 PM
Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family's experience with Sun International. 26 January 2023 4:14 PM
4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk. 26 January 2023 2:19 PM
View all Local
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
View all Politics
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword. 26 January 2023 8:43 AM
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas' About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson. 26 January 2023 7:35 AM
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
View all Business
Are you thinking of making big purchases? Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe's Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases. 26 January 2023 10:45 AM
The Mother City welcomes T20 Women's World Cup Cape Town has been chosen as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup. 26 January 2023 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild Watching a TV placed on an easel is a good idea, according to this woman and her social media followers. 26 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Star-studded red carpet celebrates the return of Kings of Joburg Kings of Joburg makes its return to Netflix on 27 January. 23 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
View all World
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers

26 January 2023 7:14 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
EFF
Economic Freedom Fighters
Higher Education
EFF Student Command
John Perlman
Alpha Ramushwana

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.

John Perlman speaks with Eyewitness New reporter Alpha Ramushwana.

  • The student’s union marched from Johannesburg to Pretoria

  • They are calling for free higher education for all

The EFF Student Command has again called for the government to implement free education for tertiary students. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.
The EFF Student Command has again called for the government to implement free education for tertiary students. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

The student command marched from the party’s Johannesburg headquarters to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

In addition to marching for free higher education, it also demands that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) bursaries be paid on time.

The EFF says NSFAS is inadequate because it does not cater to all students.

They are also highlighting the lack of adequate student accommodation.

It has raised some concerns over the shortage of beds [university student accommodation]...

Alpha Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says there is a shortage of around 400 000 beds for university students, which the EFF argues proves the government's failure to provide services.

Scroll up to listen to the audio.




Tags:
Love dagga cannabis marijuana 123rf© tikgasparan/123rf.com

Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O!

26 January 2023 4:18 PM

Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study.

Picture: @MillionThrills/Twitter

Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse

26 January 2023 4:14 PM

A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family's experience with Sun International.

Nico Fourie and his three dogs

4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man

26 January 2023 2:19 PM

Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk.

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues

26 January 2023 1:50 PM

Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the area.

FILE: The Joburg Film Festival returns on 31 January to 5 February 2023. The line-up includes films from South Africa, Tunisia, Brazil, Seoul, Brazil, USA, Japan, Morocco and others. Picture: @JoburgFilmFest/Twitter.

Joburg Film Festival brings the world to Jozi

26 January 2023 1:00 PM

Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Percy Mabandu, spokesperson and media liaison for the Joburg Film Festival Media Liaison.

Picture: Pixabay

[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife

26 January 2023 11:12 AM

A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed.

FILE: The Joburg Film Festival returns on 31 January to 5 February 2023. The line-up includes films from South Africa, Tunisia, Brazil, Seoul, Brazil, USA, Japan, Morocco and others. Picture: @JoburgFilmFest/Twitter.

5 must-watch movies at this year's Joburg Film Festival

26 January 2023 8:33 AM

With 60 films shown over six days, the Joburg Film Festival is not to be missed.

Image: © slasny/123rf

'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'

26 January 2023 7:35 AM

About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.

Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on fraud and corruption charges related to the Estina dairy farm matter on 25 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA

26 January 2023 5:59 AM

The company was among the list of accused in the R280 million botched Free State project.

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

26 January 2023 8:43 AM

Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.

Image: © slasny/123rf

'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'

26 January 2023 7:35 AM

About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.

Cyber security, cyber attack Picture: Pixabay.com

Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked

25 January 2023 8:34 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.

sdecoret/123rf

ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'

25 January 2023 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.

aamulya/123rf

Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals

25 January 2023 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed.

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly

25 January 2023 5:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO of TymeBank, about the partnership with TFG.

Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership

25 January 2023 4:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

© budastock/123rf.com

Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League

25 January 2023 10:55 AM

The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.

FILE: The DA marched in protest of high loadshedding levels. Picture: @helenzille/twitter

#PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis

25 January 2023 10:44 AM

The DA blames the ruling ANC for the crisis which started 15 long years ago.

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?

25 January 2023 8:55 AM

A summarised timeline of key events in the development of Eskom.

FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe gives the media a tour of his Boksburg house. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer

25 January 2023 4:38 PM

Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end?

© budastock/123rf.com

Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League

25 January 2023 10:55 AM

The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) takes over the streets of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: iWitness

ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA

25 January 2023 7:36 AM

The DA will march to Luthuli House on Wednesday to demand an end to load shedding which has crippled the lives of South Africans.

The President says its crucial to equip pupils with skills that are most relevant in the country including more technical subjects. Picture: Johanna Geron / AFP

Ramaphosa wants court to dismiss DA's challenge of ANC's cadre deployment policy

24 January 2023 11:41 AM

The DA wants the courts to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy - which argues fosters corruption - unconstitutional and invalid.

The ANC's top 7 present themselves to party delegates following their election at the party's national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst

24 January 2023 11:31 AM

A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.

A national auction of a variety of animals hosted at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm took place on 18 June 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala

24 January 2023 8:50 AM

The Public Protector’s office has been investigating whether Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Executive Ethics Code in relation to the theft of thousands of US dollars on his Limpopo farm, at the request of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse at a press briefing in Johannesburg on 3 November 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

PA confident Mayor Phalatse will be ousted at Thursday's Joburg council meeting

24 January 2023 5:45 AM

Three motions of no confidence have been filed by minority parties, which will be tabled in council should the programming committee approve.

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

DA takes ANC's 'unconstitutional' cadre deployment policy to court

23 January 2023 3:31 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) takes the African National Congress (ANC) to The High Court in Pretoria in its effort to outlaw of cadre deployment.

© budastock/123rf.com

DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy

23 January 2023 11:19 AM

The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy.

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa

23 January 2023 8:25 AM

In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems.

