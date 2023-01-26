Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
31 American tanks and 14 German tanks are being sent to Ukraine
-
Russia calls the assistance "a clear provocation"
Germany and the United States are sending heavy, main battle tanks to Ukraine to help it expel Russian invaders.
The Germans are sending 14 German Leopard 2 tanks while the Americans are providing 31 jet-engined M1 Abrams tanks.
Ukraine is furiously preparing for an expected spring offensive by Russia.
Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the contribution, which many commentators say may have come too late.
The Abrams tanks will come with their own fuel tankers and fuel depots, suggesting it will take some time before they are ready to use.
It is not quite going to happen just like that but Volodymyr Zelensky has certainly urged them to get cracking and do it quickly.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
In addition to the tankers, Zelensky has urged allies to send Ukraine long-range missiles and fighter jets.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command
