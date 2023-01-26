Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Making the most of 2023...

26 January 2023 8:34 AM
by Sian Roelofz

We cannot believe January is already coming to an end! How did that happen so fast? Well, we’re taking a step back and relooking our goals to make sure we make the most of 2023, here's how you can too...

Make time for yourself!

Life flies by so fast and with the constant modern-day hustle to make ends meet the last few years have left us feeling fairly deflated. So, with that in mind, we’re making sure we take time out for ourselves this year. Below are some of the ways we’ll be doing just that…

Pamper sessions! From the comfort of our own homes or the occasional spa day splurge, pamper sessions are a big “yes” this year. Often, we get so caught up in taking care of our children, spouses, parents, and homes that we forget to look after ourselves. What better way to treat yourself for all your hard work than with a deep touch massage, deluxe pedi, face mask, or full spa day?

Below are some of our top go-to’s, from super-indulgent to affordable, at-home options:

The Saxon Spa is the crème-de-la-crème of day spas. From the peaceful sounds of flowing water to the healing influence of copper and Himalayan salt, the design of this space and all the treatments on offer have been formulated for optimal mind and body healing and relaxation. We highly recommend the 90-minute Saxon African Opulence Signature Journey, consisting of a Foot Ritual, Full Body Exfoliation, Rain Shower, and Deep Touch Therapy Massage (R2100). Details: www.saxon.co.za

Saxon Hotel Day Spa

A great go-to, if you’re looking for a restorative getaway, is Woodlands Healing Spa, situated on the banks of the Crocodile River. The spa offers a variety of affordable packages and overnight stays. The perfect excuse for a digital detox and downtime. Details: https://www.woodlandsspa.co.za/

woodlands-healing-spajpg

If you want a quick pick-me-up, there’s nothing better than Africology’s Body Butter, infused with their signature Neroli essential oil blend. This body butter comes with us wherever we go, and the gorgeous scent never gets old! An absolute must-have. (R350). Details: https://africologyspa.com/products/body-butter

https://www.instagram.com/africology_sa/?hl=en

Put your health first!

The older we get the more we realise that if we don’t have our health, we have nothing.

Take care of your mind and body by incorporating some of the suggestions below into your weekly or daily routine…

Hit the gym!
Whether you sign up at Virgin Active, Planet Fitness, Moove Motion Fitness, Fit24, SWEAT1000 or any of the others around town, having a paid monthly subscription might give you the push you need to put your health and well-being first.

Woman at gym

Alternatives to gym:

If you want a fun, adrenaline-filled, full body workout, sign up at City Rock which features 3,000m2 of indoor climbing fun, 16 meter high walls, a fitness gym, a yoga & pilates studio, and a dedicated kids section. Details: https://cityrock.co.za/

Mixed martial arts is more than ordinary exercise, it’s an art. Plus, learning how to defend yourself is empowering. A simple google search will point you in the right direction for top MMA studios close to you.

If money is tight, like it is for most, free fitness options might be better suited to your purse.

Our go-to options in Joburg, which are free of charge, are: Taking a walk, run, or cycle in Delta Park, Emmarentia Park, Kloofendal Nature Reserve, Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens, Randpark Golf Club, Toroko Trail Park, or The Wilds. These are all great, safe, and scenic ways to clear your head, breathe in fresh air, and get your heart pumping. Better yet, these options are all free-of-charge!

https://www.facebook.com/tarokotrails
https://www.facebook.com/tarokotrails

At-home exercising:

Sometimes, the thought of putting on tight-fitting gym clothes and getting hot and sweaty in a room full of strangers is just too much to handle. We totally get it. If you can relate, we highly recommend downloading FitOn. This app offers unlimited, free classes from some of the top trainers around the world. From yoga, meditation, and stretching classes to HIIT, boxing, and dance session, this app has it all. Not only is there a massive range of classes to choose from, but you can also search for things like “post-natal workouts,” “workouts with kids,” or “no equipment” workouts. Better yet, you can filter classes based on the length of the workout or the intensity – perfect for those on the run and those just starting out. We recommend investing in a yoga mat and a couple of weights to make the most out of FitOn’s free classes.

Image by FitOn

Mental health matters… a massive amount!

If you’re strong mentally, the rest of your life will follow suit. Our mental health affects almost all areas of our lives, including the way we interact and relate to others, our outlook on life, the way we deal with stress, our physical health, and our happiness in general. In an effort to make 2023 a happier year than those gone by, here’s what we will be focusing on:

Mindfulness, meditation, gratitude, and breathing: These certainly aren’t easy disciplines to master but try we will.

The Vajrapani Kadampa Buddhist Centre in Craighall offers a variety of meditation and mindfulness classes, children’s classes, and more. Whether you’re a complete beginner or a more advanced meditator, there’s a class suitable for everyone. Better yet, the classes are very reasonably priced. Details: https://www.meditation.org.za/

By now we’re sure most of the world has heard of The Wim Hof Method – a way of keeping your mind and body in its optimal state – if you haven’t explored this powerful method yet, we highly recommend learning more about it and downloading the app onto your phone. Details: https://www.wimhofmethod.com/

Invest in a wellness journal and make a habit of writing down ten things you’re grateful for every day. You’ll be amazed at how happy this makes you feel and how your outlook on life begins to shift for the better. We love the look of this one from Alexa Lily (R420). Details: https://alexalily.co.za/products/wellness-journal?variant=39972885266615&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLcZOZuMCDqwbc0tL1Hrlp-jfHIwLCbqxnvHCqP0-kVaz-cPtDC_CmYaApdgEALw_wcB

journaljpg

Find a new hobby or learn a new skill

POV: that awkward moment when you’re asked what your hobbies are in an interview. “Um, excuse me sir, but what is that?”

Okay, we’ll admit it, we’re slightly envious of those who have a long list of hobbies. So, we’ve made 2023 the year to add a hobby or two to our lists…

Below are some fun hobbies/skills you might want to consider adding to your list as well Skill Share and Masterclass both have some amazing courses you might want to look at, from nail art to building a fashion brand, painting florals in watercolour and ink, mastering the art of negotiation, or what it takes to have a winning mindset. Details: https://www.masterclass.com/ or https://www.skillshare.com/en/

Have fun at a cooking course. Cooking is something we have to do every day anyway, so we may as well get good at it and start enjoying it. Moemas and The Cooking Kitchen both offer fun and relaxed cooking courses in social environments. Bring your friends, family, kids, or domestic workers and learn your way around the kitchen. Bon Appetit, Chef! Details: https://www.moemas.co.za/ or https://www.thecookingkitchen.co.za/ Yuppiechef offers a variety of online cooking courses, some of which are hosted by celebrity chefs, that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home, and at your own pace. Details: https://www.yuppiechef.com/yuppiechef-cooking-school.htm

Cooking course

Pottery classes or ceramic painting are fun ways to get creative and get out of your head. We love mornings spent at The Clay Café in Lonehill, sipping on Hazelnut cappuccinos and painting our worries away. Details: https://claycafelonehill.co.za/

ceramic-paintingjpeg

This article first appeared on 947 : Making the most of 2023...


26 January 2023 8:34 AM
by Sian Roelofz

