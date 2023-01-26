New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews Michael Pashut of changecars.co.za.
Despite a rocky start, Chinese brands Haval and Chery have really proven themselves.
You would be hard-pressed to find a current owner that has a bad thing to say about them.
Beijing is the latest player to enter the local market.
Not entirely new, Beijing is a rebranded BAIC, and along with the name change comes their latest model, the mid-sized X55 SUV.
It has a striking first impression with a very forward-looking, futuristic design.
The pricing is unbelievable.
For R400 000 (starting price), Beijing gives you A LOT of car for your money.
It is powered by a 130 kW/305 Nm 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that drives the model’s front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, delivering a smooth drive.
The car doesn't appear large, but the interior is spacious, with lots of leg room and headspace.
Aftersales support is a concern that many people have, however, Beijing makes parts in the Eastern Cape, so there's no reason to think you'll get burned.
There definitely hasn't been an issue with any other brands and there's no indication that there will be a problem with this.Michael Pashut, owner - changecars.co.za
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
