'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Streaming giant Netflix has denied claims that its Squid Game contestants are sustaining serious injuries.
Nevertheless, three contestants are now receiving medical care after sustaining injuries during filming.
They have been filming in the UK for the real live version of the Squid Game. People were getting hyperthermia, and frostbite... some crawled to the finish line hungry and numb from the cold.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
In a statement, Netflix said that they care deeply about the health and safety of their cast and crew.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_175511908_watching-squid-game-show-on-tv-squid-game-is-a-south-korean-survival-drama-television-series-streami.html?vti=n3mtpf1vl4tkd47769-1-9
More from World
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth
Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future!Read More
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir
The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew.Read More
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded
The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold
According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas.Read More
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?
A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic.Read More
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C
Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969.Read More
Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister
The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly.Read More
Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to
Britain's National Grid said it would pay customers to use less power to prevent power shortages.Read More