'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O! Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study. 26 January 2023 4:18 PM
Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family’s experience with Sun International. 26 January 2023 4:14 PM
4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk. 26 January 2023 2:19 PM
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword. 26 January 2023 8:43 AM
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas' About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson. 26 January 2023 7:35 AM
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
Are you thinking of making big purchases? Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases. 26 January 2023 10:45 AM
The Mother City welcomes T20 Women’s World Cup Cape Town has been chosen as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women’s World Cup. 26 January 2023 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild Watching a TV placed on an easel is a good idea, according to this woman and her social media followers. 26 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Star-studded red carpet celebrates the return of Kings of Joburg Kings of Joburg makes its return to Netflix on 27 January. 23 January 2023 12:35 PM
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants

26 January 2023 10:34 AM
by Karabo Tebele
World View

The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Streaming giant Netflix has denied claims that its Squid Game contestants are sustaining serious injuries.

Nevertheless, three contestants are now receiving medical care after sustaining injuries during filming.

Squid Game, Netflix (© rokastenys/123rf.com)
Squid Game, Netflix (© rokastenys/123rf.com)

They have been filming in the UK for the real live version of the Squid Game. People were getting hyperthermia, and frostbite... some crawled to the finish line hungry and numb from the cold.

Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

In a statement, Netflix said that they care deeply about the health and safety of their cast and crew.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




World View

More from World

Image: Rare exotic green comet to shoot past earth after 50,000 years

Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth

26 January 2023 2:24 PM

Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future!

© kreml/123rf.com

India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir

26 January 2023 11:01 AM

The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew.

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded

26 January 2023 8:12 AM

The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late.

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

belchonock/123rf

North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold

25 January 2023 10:06 AM

According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas.

Picture: Светлана Красивая from Pixabay

Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?

25 January 2023 8:01 AM

A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic.

© wildstrawberry/123rf.com

[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C

24 January 2023 11:52 AM

Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969.

© czanner/123rf.com

Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister

24 January 2023 10:59 AM

The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly.

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to

24 January 2023 10:45 AM

Britain's National Grid said it would pay customers to use less power to prevent power shortages.

Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com

Trump prepares to ditch his OWN social media platform to return to Twitter

24 January 2023 9:47 AM

Trump versus Twitter returns.

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

Lifestyle Business

Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA

Local

[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

PP’s office confirms reviewing information to finalise Phala Phala report

26 January 2023 5:53 PM

Ekhurhuleni council meeting crumbles after councillors' indiscipline

26 January 2023 5:38 PM

Invasive beetle found in Cape Town

26 January 2023 5:24 PM

