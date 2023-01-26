India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
India and Pakistan were apparently coming close to nuclear war in 2019
-
Conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over Kashmir has been ongoing since the partition of India in 1947
Mike Pompeo served as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017 to 2018 under Donald Trump, and as the United States secretary of state from 2018 to 2021.
In his memoir Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, he says that the conflict between India and Pakistan four years ago brought the world much closer to nuclear war than we realise.
He says he is not sure how close we came to nuclear conflagration, but it was too close.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Pompeo claims it took an intervention to ensure both countries backed down before the matter escalated into nuclear war.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_68505512_the-explosion-of-a-nuclear-bomb-in-the-city-.html?vti=mpq2ybfrszt048vvun-1-107
