5 must-watch movies at this year’s Joburg Film Festival





A phenomenal celebration of local and international cinema returns to Johannesburg with over 60 films.

The Joburg Film Festival kicks off from 31 January to 5 February, showcasing the finest films from over 35 countries from across the world – including 20 African and 27 South African premieres.

Screenings will take place the Ster-Kinekor theatres at Sandton City and Maponya Mall, Cinema Nouveau at Rosebank Mall, The Bioscope in Maboneng and the Theatre on the Square at Nelson Mandela Square.

Here are five films that you won't want to miss:

Utama

When an uncommonly long drought threatens an elderly couple in the Bolivian highlands, they must decide whether to stay and maintain their traditional way of life or admit defeat and move to the city with family members.

Silence in the Dust

After being diagnosed with advanced stage pneumoconiosis from working in a quartz powder factory in Guangdong, Dazhang returns to his hometown and shares the suffering with his entire family.

Shimoni

Shimoni tells the story of a teacher who is sent back to the village where he grew up after being released from prison.

He is forced to rearrange his life in a community that he left behind, doing manual jobs that are foreign to him.

Music is my Life

Music is my Life provides an account of the life of Joseph Shabalala and his rise to the international stage with Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

This includes the group’s contributions to Paul Simon’s Graceland, which despite breaking the cultural barrier, went on to become one of the country’ most-loved albums.

The Cloud & The Man

This black and white shot film explores Manik’s eventful life.

His father passes away one day and he is served a month’s notice to vacate the rented house. Just when the world around him starts to fall apart, Manik meets someone that would change his life for good – a cloud.

A unique love story unfolds, taking Manik on a rollercoaster journey of faith, betrayal, belief and warmth.

For a full film listing visit www.joburgfilmfestival.co.za

Tickets are available at R80 from Quicket.

This article first appeared on 947 : 5 must-watch movies at this year’s Joburg Film Festival