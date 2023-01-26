[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, @Claaarke says that she enjoys watching her favorite shows on a TV placed on an easel.
Her style of watching TV sparked interest from fellow tweeps who asked where they can find an easel for their convenience.
I put my TV on an easel last night and I’m just so in love with this I have to post it on all of my accounts 😭 completely transformed my space! pic.twitter.com/U6wAvwv2Ve' clarke (@claaaarke_) January 24, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
