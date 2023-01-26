Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues
-
The Nelson Mandela Bay metro is in the grips of an eight-year drought.
-
Storage dams make up 35% of the municipality's water consumption, but those dams are only at 14% at present.
-
Further restrictions are likely to be implemented to deal with the worsening conditions.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is now officially in its eighth year of a drought, with the situation in the metro becoming more dire.
Dam levels are steadily decreasing by the day.
About 65% of the municipality's water consumption comes from the Gariep dam, which is located about 400km from Nelson Mandela Bay.
Storage dams then make up for the other 35%. However, those storage dams are only at 14% at present, with only 8,5% available for extraction.
We've just decommissioned the Impofu dam, which is our largest storage dam. We really have a severe drought.Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.
The Impofu storage dam in Humansdorp, which was built in 1983 was not designed to extract water below 16%. The dam has already been extracted to about 7%.
Further restrictions on extracting from dams supplying water to residents may be imposed soon, meaning that dealing with the drought crisis will become even more difficult.
On a daily basis, we find it difficult to supply enough water to provide sufficient supply for the demand.Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.
More than R1.2 billion has already been set aside to implement a number of water augmentation and drought mitigation projects across the City to reduce the impact the drought is having on residents.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. The reality is the dam has never been that low and we can't suck up sludge through the pumps.Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
More from Local
Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O!
Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study.Read More
Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse
A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family’s experience with Sun International.Read More
4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man
Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk.Read More
Joburg Film Festival brings the world to Jozi
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Percy Mabandu, spokesperson and media liaison for the Joburg Film Festival Media Liaison.Read More
[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife
A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed.Read More
5 must-watch movies at this year’s Joburg Film Festival
With 60 films shown over six days, the Joburg Film Festival is not to be missed.Read More
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'
About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA
The company was among the list of accused in the R280 million botched Free State project.Read More